Cold, damp December produces above-normal stats...
Cottonwood Civic Center upgrades rank among top...

Jerome Co-op features ‘Nature’s Own-Set in Stone’

The opening night festivities at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery on Jan. 7 First Saturday Art Walk will ring in the new year with an exhibition by artist-member Christine Ryback, “Nature’s Own-Set in Stone.”

December 29, 2016

Mingus wrestlers win 2-of-3 in mutliple dual matches

Mingus Union wrestlers defeated Sunnyslope 54-30 and Goldwater 31-24 before losing to Page 52-21 Thursday.

January 6, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 8, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 8, 2017

January 6, 2017

Verde heritage 1937: COTTONWOOD LUMBER COMPANY; Attempted Murder on Main Street, Part 2

The trial of Olin Langford for the assault of W. Frank and Elta (Langford) Edens began in Prescott on January 5, 1938.

January 6, 2017

New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.

January 3, 2017

Obituary:Paul Gregory

Paul Gregory, of Camp Verde Arizona died at his home on December 27, 2016 at the age of 86 with his loving friend and personal assistant, Marti Buckner at his side.

January 6, 2017

Community Calendar
MON
09
Fossil Creek Forest Service Public Meeting
Camp Verde Library
TUE
10
Speed: Art in the Fast Lane
Camp Verde Community Library
THU
12
James Cameron’s Free Premiere Documentary Highlights Sedona VegFest Significance
Church Of The Red Rocks
SAT
14
Sedona VegFest 2017
Sedona Performing Arts Center
SAT
14
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
