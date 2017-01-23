Court Docket: Jan, 25, 2017
Continuance granted for woman accused in deadly...

Scott Stulberg to give presentation on ‘Capturing the Face’ to Sedona Camera Club

SEDONA – Professional photographer Scott Stulberg will teach local photographers the tricks to “Capturing the Face” at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

January 23, 2017

Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Destiny Razo

COTTONWOOD – Listen to Destiny Razo shoot a basketball sometime, especially from her favorite spot about 18 inches beyond the three-point arc. Listen closely, because the ball hits nothing but net, and when everyone’s cheering, it can be easy to miss the swoosh as she puts up more points.

January 19, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017

January 24, 2017

What's Happening: Jan. 25, 2017

Yes, folks, your Cottonwood Community Band will begin spring rehearsals starting on Monday, February 6. Rehearsals are held every Monday evening from 7-9 PM at Cottonwood Middle School, Room 301.

January 24, 2017

New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.

January 3, 2017

Obituary: Beckwith Hubbell, Jr. DVM (1922--2017)

Beck Hubbell, 94, was born on June 4, 1922 in Ellensburg, WA. On January 20, 2017, he died peacefully at home in Camp Verde, AZ.

January 24, 2017

