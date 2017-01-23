Kudos
Scott Stulberg to give presentation on ‘Capturing the Face’ to Sedona Camera Club
SEDONA – Professional photographer Scott Stulberg will teach local photographers the tricks to “Capturing the Face” at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.January 23, 2017
Sports
Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Destiny Razo
COTTONWOOD – Listen to Destiny Razo shoot a basketball sometime, especially from her favorite spot about 18 inches beyond the three-point arc. Listen closely, because the ball hits nothing but net, and when everyone’s cheering, it can be easy to miss the swoosh as she puts up more points.January 19, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 25, 2017January 24, 2017
Features
What's Happening: Jan. 25, 2017
Yes, folks, your Cottonwood Community Band will begin spring rehearsals starting on Monday, February 6. Rehearsals are held every Monday evening from 7-9 PM at Cottonwood Middle School, Room 301.January 24, 2017
Celebrate
New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos
Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.January 3, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Beckwith Hubbell, Jr. DVM (1922--2017)
Beck Hubbell, 94, was born on June 4, 1922 in Ellensburg, WA. On January 20, 2017, he died peacefully at home in Camp Verde, AZ.January 24, 2017