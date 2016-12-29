Kudos
Jerome Co-op features ‘Nature’s Own-Set in Stone’
The opening night festivities at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery on Jan. 7 First Saturday Art Walk will ring in the new year with an exhibition by artist-member Christine Ryback, “Nature’s Own-Set in Stone.”December 29, 2016
Sports
Marauders look to slow-down up-tempo Coconino high
For both the players and the coaching staff, this year has been a learning experience for the girls basketball team at Mingus Union High School.December 30, 2016
Opinions
Commentary: Resolutions are recipes for failure unless you chart course for success
Ah, the turning of the calendar page into a new year. Resolution time.December 31, 2016
Features
Verde Heritage 1969: LOWER CLARKDALE SOLD
Verde Properties, Inc., will begin remodeling the 71 homes after the first of the year.December 30, 2016
Celebrate
New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos
Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.December 20, 2016
Obituaries
Obituary: Louis ‘Paul’ Lansing 1935-2016
Louis “Paul” Lansing, 81 of Cottonwood, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Best of Europe Home in Cottonwood.December 30, 2016