Kudos
Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series
The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.January 31, 2017
Sports
Marauder soccer standout Marli Urueta earns Mingus Athlete of the Week honors
Like the flashy Brazilian players she idolizes, Mingus Union girls soccer freshman midfielder Marli Urueta plays with a flair.February 2, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 3, 2017
Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 3, 2017February 2, 2017
Features
Verde heritage 1916: Sedona Bridge and News
The new bridge at Sedona was practically completed by May 19, 1916.February 3, 2017
Celebrate
VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher
The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.January 28, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Janet Sylvia Bowser
Janet (Jan) Sylvia Bowser, age 69 of Cottonwood, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017. She was born to the late Fred Roger Abbey and Esther Alma Marshall-Abbey on July 4, 1947 in Los Angeles, Ca.February 2, 2017