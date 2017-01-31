Kudos
Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series
The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.January 31, 2017
Sports
Showers celebrated for 20th season, 400th win
CAMP VERDE – Normally senior nights follow the same script.February 4, 2017
Opinions
Letter: You don’t have to agree, but free speech is still vital and important
As I’ve been watching the news, what has upset me more than anything are the violent protests by the “Radical Left” because they are harming people and buildings.February 4, 2017
Features
Verde heritage 1916: Sedona Bridge and News
The new bridge at Sedona was practically completed by May 19, 1916.February 3, 2017
Celebrate
40th Wedding Anniversary
Faustino and Judith Estrada of Cottonwood celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this month.February 4, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Darrell Rayhorn 1931-2017
Darrell Rayhorn, 85, of Cottonwood , Arizona, passed away on Tuesday January 24, 2017.February 4, 2017