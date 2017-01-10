Kudos
Celebrate music of The Eagles with tribute band South of Winslow
Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce, South of Winslow, Eagles Tribute Band, in concert, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. The original Eagles Band is one of the most popular iconic American rock bands ever, recognized for over 40 years of making music, albums and touring.January 10, 2017
Sports
Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Lucas Svoboda
COTTONWOOD – If Mingus Union head wrestling coach Kirk Waddle could describe 145-pounder Lucas Svoboda in one word, it would be explosive.January 12, 2017
Opinions
Editorial: MLK Holiday a sad chapter in Arizona history
Short of the sense of decency that existed in Jerome, Arizona’s history concerning the MLK Holiday was a sad affair. IJanuary 14, 2017
Features
Verde Heritage: JEROME: JAMES S. DOUGLAS RECALLS EARLY MINING HISTORY.
In response to a request of the 'Courier's Jerome correspondent, James S. Douglas wrote the following article. "My recollections were renewed of the many visits there on horseback to Mr. Hull while I was working at the Senator mine, and later on Big Bug, in the early nineties."January 16, 2017
Celebrate
New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos
Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.January 3, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: Patricia Hickey Jump 1943-2016
Patricia Hickey Jump passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 29, 2016 at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ.January 14, 2017