Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing...
Hitchhiker steals Good Samaritan’s car

Male vocal ensemble ‘Cantus’ to perform in 2017 Music at Red Rocks concert series

The Male Vocal Ensemble Cantus will be presenting a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday February 5th at The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona. Admission is free. The concert, entitled No Greater Love Than This, will be presented in 30 cities nationwide including New York, Dallas, Southern California, Phoenix, and Sedona.

January 31, 2017

Mingus girls soccer in state playoffs

With their postseason prospects on the bubble, Mingus Union girls soccer won their regular season finale and booked a ticket to the playoffs.

January 28, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Feb. 1, 2017

January 31, 2017

Be Fit Fit! Love Your Body!

It is all our perception. The same situation/thing/person can be seen as entirely different by two persons. Or even by one person, if that person looks at it from another point of view. “Reality” is just as real as we allow it.

February 1, 2017

VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher

The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.

January 28, 2017

Obituary: Leah Kae Schofield Stokes 1932-2017

Leah Kae Schofield Stokes was born on November 7, 1932 in Etna, Wyoming to Hilda Pearl Anson and Warren Leroy Schofield.

January 31, 2017

