Mingus’ Behlow bows out with victory
Sgt. Monica Kuhlt selected as Moose Lodge Cotto...

Kudos

Scott Stulberg to give presentation on ‘Capturing the Face’ to Sedona Camera Club

SEDONA – Professional photographer Scott Stulberg will teach local photographers the tricks to “Capturing the Face” at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

January 23, 2017

Sports

Mingus girls soccer in state playoffs

With their postseason prospects on the bubble, Mingus Union girls soccer won their regular season finale and booked a ticket to the playoffs.

January 28, 2017

Opinions

Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017

Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017

January 28, 2017

Features

2017’s most- and least-educated states

Analysts at personal finance website WalletHub have compared markers of a well-educated population, such as quality of schools, educational accomplishment and achievement gaps between genders and races.

January 28, 2017

Celebrate

VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher

The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.

January 28, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: James J. O’Donnell 1934-2017

James J. O’Donnell born March 10, 1934 currently of Cornville, AZ formerly of Columbia Heights, MN passed peacefully at age 82 on January 26, 2017.

January 28, 2017

Verde News Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Your History. Our News.
Women in Business 2016
Kudos Art & Gallery Guide 2016
Healthcare Connections 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
WED
01
Girl Scouts - Arizona Cactus-Pine Council Summer Camp Registration & Open Houses
Council Office
THU
02
Hope Cafe Grief Support Group
Camp Verde Community Church
THU
02
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP - HOPE CAFE
Camp Verde Community Church - 480 1st st., Camp Verde
FRI
03
Health Screening In Camp Verde
Camp Verde Community Library
SAT
04
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
View More...
+ Submit Event

Reader Poll:

With the huge surge on the New York Stock Exchange, do you expect to see a 25,000 DOW in your lifetime?

See results

  • Yes 71%
  • No 29%

70 total votes

See past polls