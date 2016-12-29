If Obamacare goes away, customers’ coverage wil...
Vacation rentals now officially protected from ...

Kudos

Jerome Co-op features ‘Nature’s Own-Set in Stone’

The opening night festivities at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery on Jan. 7 First Saturday Art Walk will ring in the new year with an exhibition by artist-member Christine Ryback, “Nature’s Own-Set in Stone.”

December 29, 2016

Sports

Marauders look to slow-down up-tempo Coconino high

For both the players and the coaching staff, this year has been a learning experience for the girls basketball team at Mingus Union High School.

December 30, 2016

Opinions

Commentary: Resolutions are recipes for failure unless you chart course for success

Ah, the turning of the calendar page into a new year. Resolution time.

December 31, 2016

Features

Verde Heritage 1969: LOWER CLARKDALE SOLD

Verde Properties, Inc., will begin remodeling the 71 homes after the first of the year.

December 30, 2016

Celebrate

New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.

December 20, 2016

Obituaries

Obituary: Louis ‘Paul’ Lansing 1935-2016

Louis “Paul” Lansing, 81 of Cottonwood, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Best of Europe Home in Cottonwood.

December 30, 2016

Verde News Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Your History. Our News.
Women in Business 2016
Kudos Art & Gallery Guide 2016
Healthcare Connections 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
SUN
01
Gratitude Trees Celebrate Acts of Kindness with Art
Sedona and Village of Oak Creek
MON
02
Gratitude Trees Celebrate Acts of Kindness with Art
Sedona and Village of Oak Creek
SUN
08
Chamber Music Sedona presents Sedona Winter Music Festival
Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
TUE
10
Speed: Art in the Fast Lane
Camp Verde Community Library
SAT
14
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
View More...
+ Submit Event

Reader Poll:

Do you have a New Year’s resolution, and a plan to make it successful?

See results

  • Yes resolution 6%
  • No resolution 68%
  • Yes resolution with a plan 26%

47 total votes

See past polls