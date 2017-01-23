Kudos
Scott Stulberg to give presentation on ‘Capturing the Face’ to Sedona Camera Club
SEDONA – Professional photographer Scott Stulberg will teach local photographers the tricks to “Capturing the Face” at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.January 23, 2017
Sports
Mingus girls soccer in state playoffs
With their postseason prospects on the bubble, Mingus Union girls soccer won their regular season finale and booked a ticket to the playoffs.January 28, 2017
Opinions
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017
Editorial Cartoon: Jan. 29, 2017January 28, 2017
Features
2017’s most- and least-educated states
Analysts at personal finance website WalletHub have compared markers of a well-educated population, such as quality of schools, educational accomplishment and achievement gaps between genders and races.January 28, 2017
Celebrate
VACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize December CTE students, teacher
The Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board recently recognized students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools as its Jones Ford/VACTE December 2016 Student of the Month Winners.January 28, 2017
Obituaries
Obituary: James J. O’Donnell 1934-2017
James J. O’Donnell born March 10, 1934 currently of Cornville, AZ formerly of Columbia Heights, MN passed peacefully at age 82 on January 26, 2017.January 28, 2017