Three-car accident at SR 260, Fir Street inters...
County Attorney’s Office declines prosecution o...

Kudos

Bruce Hornsby concert tickets now on sale

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Bruce Hornsby will open the 2017 Sedona International Film Festival with a performance with his band -- The Noisemakers -- on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale.

January 20, 2017

Sports

Mingus Union High School Athlete of the Week: Destiny Razo

COTTONWOOD – Listen to Destiny Razo shoot a basketball sometime, especially from her favorite spot about 18 inches beyond the three-point arc. Listen closely, because the ball hits nothing but net, and when everyone’s cheering, it can be easy to miss the swoosh as she puts up more points.

January 19, 2017

Opinions

Commentary: Rural health care a critical component of reform

This month, a new Congress and President take over in Washington, D.C. I’m energized by the fact that we have strong and unified leadership in both the legislative and executive branches, and I’m eager to see a free-market agenda put to work for the American people. One of the most vital issues to address is health care.

January 21, 2017

Features

Helping hands create homes, transportation for those who need it most

So as the owner of Self Propelled Tours in Sedona, she put out a call to friends and customers for used bikes. She got seven bikes very quickly.

January 21, 2017

Celebrate

New Arrival: Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos

Woodrow Wyatt Banuelos was born Nov. 23, 2016, at 3:18 a.m., at Verde Valley Medical Center.

January 3, 2017

Obituaries

Obituary: Betty Lou Malone 1937-2016

Betty Lou (Nordberg) Malone passed away January 10, 2017 of natural causes.

January 21, 2017

Verde News Friends 2 Follow

Special Sections

Your History. Our News.
Women in Business 2016
Kudos Art & Gallery Guide 2016
Healthcare Connections 2016



Latest Photo Galleries


Community Calendar
SAT
21
Marines and FMF Corpsmen
Verde Village Property Owner's Association Ranch House
SAT
21
Marines and FMF Corpsmen
Verde Village Property Owner's Association Ranch House
SAT
21
Big Band Dances
Clark Memorial Clubhouse
SAT
21
January Contra Dance
Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ
SUN
22
Sound Sketch: Music and Comedy for All Ages
Mountain View Untd Mthdst Chr
View More...
+ Submit Event

Reader Poll:

Should college age students be required to vote in the community in which their parents reside?

See results

  • Yes 23%
  • No 77%

64 total votes

See past polls