Letter: If you voted for him, then Trump can be your president, but not mine

Editor:
Enough already! Enough with the surrogates explaining about what Trump “really meant.” Is he not a grown man capable of saying exactly what he means? Enough with my fellow Christians making excuses for their precious “baby Christian.” He may be a “baby Christian,” but he’s also a 70-year-old man. More than old enough to know right from wrong!
Enough with the editorials and commentators wearing themselves out trying to normalize this guy. He’s not normal.
Our new president can’t be bothered to attend daily security briefings, but is more than happy to make time for a chat with a rap singer. He won’t bother with press conferences, but loves to engage in petty tweetstorms.
He promised weeks ago to release his tax returns, and clear up our new first lady’s sketchy immigration history. Obviously, not gonna happen.
He promised to “drain the swamp,” but has so far only brought in his new, hand-picked alligators.
He claimed for months that the election was rigged. Now it appears that he was actually correct about that. But has changed his tune, disbelieving the mounting evidence, and encouraging his GOP lapdogs to obstruct any investigations. Gosh, I wonder why?
This is the guy you said you wanted, Trump voters. Hope you’re happy. But he will never, ever be my president. I won’t ever call him by that title.
Desiree Valenzuela
Cottonwood
Habl2 1 day, 20 hours ago
Great post, Desiree! I'm not writing him off completely yet, but it's a mystery to me how he became president. Makes me feel like "a stranger in a stranger land".
pattycake 1 day, 18 hours ago
he lost the election by over 2 1/2 million votes. keep reminding people of that.
Deva1961 1 day, 3 hours ago
Habl2, for what it's worth, I actually hope the guy turns out better than expected. I'd love to think that all that divisive, hateful rhetoric we've seen so far was in fact just a TV star doing what TV stars do- get people to notice and talk about him. I'd like to think that his "conversion" wasn't just an act to get Christians to vote for him. (but, truly, that's not mine to worry about. It's between him and God.) The time for him to start acting "presidential" was long ago. Maybe he'll decide to cowboy up.
Pattycake, yes indeed! We are NOT in the minority here. And there is strength in numbers.
I would urge all like-minded citizens to consider participating in a nationwide strike on Inauguration day. Stay home if you can, spend no money that day, don't tune in to watch the proceedings. Dissent is our right, and indeed our patriotic duty.
spontious 1 day, 1 hour ago
Oh please...... What a bunch of cry babies. He's not your President? How precious. The fact of the matter is that come January 20th he will be your President whether you like it or not, and whether you accept that fact or not means absolutely squat. So do us all a favor and go to your "safe space" and don't peek your heads out for the next four years.