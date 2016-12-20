Obituary: Louise Madonna Poole 1923-2016

Louise Madonna, “Grandma Lou”, Poole, 93, of Cottonwood, made her journey to Heaven on December 16, 2016.



Born September 8, 1923, in Crookston, Minnesota, Louise was the last survivor of 11 Allard Siblings. Raised in difficult times during The Great Depression, she graduated from Crookston High School where she was captain of the women’s basketball team (which at 5’ 2”was quite an accomplishment).



In 1943, she made her way to Portland, Oregon to sing-on as a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII where she worked in the shipyards riveting B-24 bombers. She met and married Scott D. Poole in Portland and moved to the Bay Area of Northern California where she raised her family. She and Scott owned and operated SP Iron Works for 20+years before retiring to Sedona in 1970. \

Widowed in 1979, she re-entered the workforce at the age of 71, as she was able to display her passion for baking at her family’s western dinner theater, the Blazin’ M Ranch.



Her homemade pies and biscuits became her signature, later branching out, making pies for Randall’s Restaurant. It is estimated that the number of hand-produced baked goods totaled in the hundreds of thousands and were enjoyed by visitors from all over the world.



Working until the age of 83, she stayed busy knitting and crocheting hats, scarves and coasters for residents and caregivers at Gracious Granny’s Assisted Living Home, where she resided the last several years. Grandma Lou’s positive attitude, genuine sweetness, enthusiasm for life and love of family were an inspiration for all and she will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by husband Scott, sons Danny Scott and Melvin James and stepdaughter, Sandra Stricklin.



She is survived by daughter, Lori (Dan) Mabery, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Private family services were held Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Sedona Community Cemetery. Donations may be made in Louise’s name to the Old Town Mission or Verde Valley Sanctuary in Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.