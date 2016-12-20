Slugggish Mingus boys fall on road to Kellis, 57-48

PHOENIX – One quarter of good basketball just doesn’t cut it.

That was the lesson learned by the Mingus Union boys basketball team Monday night in a 57-48 loss to Raymond S. Kellis High School. The loss drops Mingus’ season record to 5 wins and 8 losses.

“Well, we were not good tonight,” Mingus boss David Beery said. “We played their pace, shot poorly in the first and fourth.”

Mingus was slow out of the gate and except for a solid third quarter was playing catch up all night against Kellis. The Marauders were down 16-6 after the first quarter and 32-19 at the half.

The third quarter, however, was all Mingus as the Marauders went on an 18-9 run to close the Kellis lead to 4 after three quarters.

Senior Miles Tapia led the Mingus scoring with 16 while seniors Chase Paquin had 14 and Victor Anaya 10.

Next up for Mingus will be the Sabino Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-29.

Mingus -- 6 13 18 11-- 48

Kellis -- 16 16 9 16 -- 57