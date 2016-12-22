480 meetings later, Chip Davis steps down from Board of Supervisors

COTTONWOOD – “We’re short on Kleenex, so knock it off,” Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown said jokingly after Chip Davis’ farewell speech.

Supervisor Davis, Dist. 3, will be ending his two-decade long career with the county’s Board of Supervisors at the end of the month.

Davis began Wednesday’s meeting by telling intentionally corny Christmas jokes that delighted the board members and audience alike.

Congressman-elect Tom O’Halleran thanked Davis for how he represented the county, and Bagdad-Yarnell Constable Dennis Dowling gave Davis an encased gift containing a knife and some coins.

Chairman Jack. R. Smith presented Davis with an award and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the supervisor’s 20 years of service.

“So, it’s super easy when you love what you do. And this has been a blast,” said Davis.



Yavapai County citizens are so involved, said Davis. The county identifies issues in the communities, finds active citizens there, and helps them to accomplish what they need to, he explained.

“And I’m fortunate that I just get to be the part that assists everybody in making things happen,” said Davis.



He doesn’t know everything, confessed Davis, but said he does know who to seek out when issues come up.

“I know the people to go to that will help solve the problem. So, that’s made me look good, but sincerely, it’s been the staff members that make it happen. It’s been the citizens. And I really really really really love this job. It’s fun,” he said.

Davis said he had one more bit of good news to share.

“Congressman O’Halleran has offered me to go work for his outfit, so I’ll be able to work for Yavapai citizens again,” said Davis to a clapping audience.



The two are having preliminary discussions about Davis’ potential future endeavor.

“So, me and Penny Pew (Congressman Paul Gosar’s district director) will be riding around together,” he said.



Davis expressed thanks and appreciation to the room, and said it’s been an awesome 20 years.



“You guys will have great leadership,” he said of the future term.

“One of the things I found, was that you do sincerely start to get a little callous and a little jaded. This is my 480th board meeting,” admitted Davis.

“So after a while you kind of go, ‘Oh God, another meeting’.”

Davis said he felt great watching incoming district supervisor Randy Garrison enthusiastically preparing for his new role.

“He’s so fresh; he has that new set of eyes, and it’s going to be a great next term for Yavapai County. It’s going to be good for all of us.”

Also new for 2017, Thomas Thurman was elected as Board of Supervisors chairman, and Rowle Simmons was elected vice chairman.

What’s next for Chip Davis?

Wednesday morning, before the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, Congressman-elect O’Halleran asked Davis to be a part of his team.

Davis said he will be O’Halleran’s deputy district director, and will be working once again on a number of Arizona issues. He will be headed to the northern Arizona office, he said.

Davis said he has great joy, fear, and curiosity for the new role. He described it as full of mystery, which excites but also anchors him, he said.

“I’m excited to get started, and see what we can do, and where it goes.”

Congressman-elect O’Halleran said Davis has been well respected in the area for 20 years, and is one of the best known supervisors in the state.

“Life is good when you love what you do,” said Davis.

He looks forward to serving the county even more while working for Congressman-elect O’Halleran, he said.