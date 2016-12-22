Letter: Election was rigged all right; just look who won

Editor:
Trump will never be my president. He was right about the election being rigged. The GOP and Trump are fighting any and all investigations against the mounting evidence. I wonder why? Maybe for the same reason he won’t release his tax returns?
O. Vogel
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Letter: If you voted for him, then Trump can be your president, but not mine
- Letter: Despite election results, Trump ‘Not My President’
- Trump continues presidential tradition of contradiction and complexities
- Letter: Donald Trump’s view of America is deplorable
- Letter: Not ready to hand over federal government to California
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.