New Music, 12-28-16

Grace VanderWaal – Perfectly Imperfect

Columbia

Perfectly Imperfect is the debut EP release from twelve-year-old singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal, the champion of Season 11 of America’s Got Talent.

The EP features five original songs from the young artist, soon to be a household name.

“A year ago I auditioned for America’s Got Talent and my life changed forever. Today I’m announcing my Perfectly Imperfect EP. I can’t wait to share it with you guys. This is just the beginning.”

Grace Avery VanderWaal, born Jan. 15, 2004, is an American singer, songwriter and ukuleleist from Suffern, New York.

In 2016, at age 12, she won the 11th season of the NBC TV competition show America’s Got Talent.

She soon signed a record deal with Columbia Records, released her first EP, Perfectly Imperfect, and has continued to perform.

Tracks include: I Don’t Know My Name, Clay, Light The Sky, Beautiful Thing, Gossip Girl, Missing You (Coffeehouse Version).

Heart – Live at The Royal Albert Hall with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Eagle Rock Entertainment

In June 2016 Heart made their first ever live appearance at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. To make the sold-out night even more special the band were accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra who added further depth and an epic scale to Heart’s songs. The set included hits, fan favorite and both new and reinterpreted tracks from their most recent album Beautiful Broken. The chemistry between band and orchestra added a truly magical quality to a concert that will live long in the memory of those Heart fans lucky enough to be present.

Line-Up: Ann Wilson (Vocals); Nancy Wilson (Guitar & Vocals), Benjamin Smith (Drums); Daniel Rothchild (Bass); Craig Bartock (Guitar); Christopher Joyner (Keyboards), With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nick Davies

Tracks include: Magic Man, Heaven, Dreamboat Annie, What About Love, I Jump, Sweet Darlin’

Andrea Bocelli – Romanza: 20th Anniversary Edition

Verve

Andrea Bocelli’s Romanza is the bestselling classical crossover album of all time, having sold well over 17 million copies globally.

To mark 20 years since the album’s original release, and the success of ‘Con Te Partiro’ and ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ a 20th Anniversary Edition will be released.

The original album has been remastered and will now include four bonus tracks. Andrea Bocelli will be on tour in the U.S. throughout December.

Tracks include: Con Te Partirò, Vivere, Per Amore, Il Mare Calmo Della Sera, Caruso, Macchine Da Guerra, Le Tue Parole, Vivo Per Lei, Romanza, La Luna Che Non C’e, Rapsodia, Voglio Restare Così, E Chiove, Miserere, Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro) - Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman, Con Te Partiro/Time To Say Goodbye (re-orchestrated with new vocal), Con Te Partiro/Time To Say Goodbye (intimate/piano version, original vocal), Con Te Partiro/Time To Say Goodbye (Instrumental Version full orchestra), Con Te Partiro/Time To Say Goodbye (Children s Choir vsn.)

Kane Brown – Kane Brown

Sony Music Nashville

2016 debut album from the country music vocalist.

Kane teamed up with acclaimed producer Dan Huff for this project.

Kane independently built a robust, devoted fan base of over three million subscribers on his social platforms through releasing songs directly to fans on his personal channels.

Kane Brown, born Oct. 21, 1993, is an American country music singer and songwriter.

Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP, titled Closer, in June 2015. A new single “Used to Love You Sober” was released in October 2015.

After Brown signed with RCA Nashville in early 2016, the song was included on his EP Chapter 1, which was released in March 2016.

Tracks include: Hometown, What Ifs, Learning, Thunder in the Rain, Pull It Off, Cold Spot, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Comeback, Rockstars, Better Place, Granddaddy’s Chair.