Verde Valley may wake up to snow Sunday morning

COTTONWOOD – A white Christmas in the Verde Valley? It’s possible.

A cold front is expected to come through Saturday, dropping the snow level down to 3,300 feet by Sunday morning, said meteorologist Justin Johndrow with the National Weather Service.

From midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday, there is a 60-70 percent chance of snowflakes, but the accumulation will be slight, said Johndrow.

Cottonwood’s last white Christmas happened in 1967, said Johndrow. The great storm dropped 10 inches of snow locally, and dumped 44 inches of snow in Flagstaff.

Wet weather is on the radar today through Sunday, but will skies are expected to clear up by Monday.

Friday’s high will be 55, and the low will be 41. Saturday, the high will be 51, and the low will be 43. Sunday, the high will be 45, and the low will be 32. Monday’s high will be 48, and the low will be 24.

Those traveling to higher elevations this weekend should prepare for wet roads. Conditions are expected to be poor later into Saturday as snow accumulates.