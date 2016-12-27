Fire damages laundry room in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical arrived to a structure fire in the 600 block of South 2nd Drive in Cottonwood.

Arriving crews found an active fire in the laundry room of the residence, according to a news release from the agency. A smoke detector alerted the two female occupants, and they safely exited the home before fire personal arrived, stated the release.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical said the damage was primarily contained to the laundry room, but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the residence - rendering the structure uninhabitable. According to the release, the initial investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was probably electrical in nature.

Assistance was provided by Verde Valley Fire District.

-- Jennifer Kucich