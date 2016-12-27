Old Town Center announces 2017 winter concert season

If You Go ... • What: Winter Concert Season at OTCA • When: January and February 2017 • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: Tickets at oldtowncenter.org or www.showtix4u.com... • More Info: www.oldtowncenter... 928-634-0940

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up some great performers and concerts for the Winter 2017 season. The best Eagles Tribute Band kicks off the new season, followed by an Acoustic Tour de Force Musical Duo, a Special Valentine’s Celebration Concert, the “Lord of the Strings” sensation and more. Come to Old Town to enjoy the entertainment, fine dining and wine tasting. Here’s a brief description of four upcoming concerts at Old Town Center for the Arts.

The season starts off on Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., with South of Winslow, a collection of six talented and seasoned musicians that perform Eagles music exclusively.

The band formed four years ago when the six musicians discovered their mutual love for the Eagles.

Arguably the most universally known and loved band, the Eagles’ music strikes a chord with all ages and musical persuasions.

South of Winslow’s dedication to vocal and musical mastery places them second-to-none with their replication of the Eagles experience.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., Acoustic Eidolon, takes the stage.

Featuring Joe Scott on double neck guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello are from Colorado and have graced stages throughout the US, Europe, Australia and Canada.

These artists continue to captivate audiences throughout the world with their signature “new acoustic” sound and boundless possibilities in blending Celtic, Folk, World & Latin music influences, something that Dirty Linen magazine praises as “a sumptuous musical feast.”



Dan Bresnan returns to Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood, AZ with a special Bresnan Unplugged Valentines Celebration Concert.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.., the concert will lead off with a special Pillsbury Wine Company tasting accompanied by Olive Oil Traders fudge sampling.



This will be a night to remember when you share it with your favorite valentine.

Take some time to enjoy the music of the incomparable musician Arvel Bird. Arvel Bird is a Native American violinist, flutist and composer who is known around the world for his dramatic connection between Native American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memory.

Dubbed “Lord of the Strings” by fans and music critics, his music evokes the soul of North American history and is thoroughly entertaining, but also enlightening and humanizing.

Arvel Bird will bring his special blend of Celtic, and Native American music to the Old Town Center for the Arts Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m..

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this spring.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mt Hope Foods.



In Sedona, you can find tickets at Local Juicery. F

or ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.