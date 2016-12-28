Utility work to bring lane closures, traffic delays

COTTONWOOD – Today until Jan. 3, Century Link will be out performing utility work on Mingus Avenue from Willard Street to SR 89A between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.
Lane closures and intermittent traffic delays are expected. The City of Cottonwood urges drivers to exercise caution and obey traffic control signs while in the area.
For more information, Trevor Elliot at the Cottonwood Public Works Department can be contacted at 928-340-2769.
