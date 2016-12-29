Big Park targeted for Toley Ranz Pilot School Project

In November of 2016, the children at the Big Park Elementary School in the Sedona Village became the recipients of the Toley Ranz Pilot School Project, implementing successfully the Toley Ranz message of self-esteem and self-belief even in the youngest kids.

The school was given books, CDs, instructional teaching manuals and plush toys to teach this timely message to its students.

TOLEY RANZ™ makes his first public appearance at the Sedona Village Welcome Center at The Collective on January 13, 2017 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM with fun, games, music, raffles, and a Toley Ranz story reading for kids of all ages, and their friends and families.

All are invited to attend this educational and entertaining community fundraiser. Toley Ranz will appear “live” as the joyful character who helps children to boost their inner strength and self-esteem so they feel self-assured and not alone when in emotional need.

The goal of the fundraiser on January 13th is to raise funds to provide Toley Ranz teaching material to schools in Verde Valley and far beyond!

The fundraiser will take place at the Sedona Village Welcome Center at The Collective in the Village of Oak Creek located at 7000 Hwy 179, Sedona, AZ 86351.

The Toley Ranz Mission is to provide opportunities to teach children that they themselves have the power to boost self-esteem; to build their inner strength, to counter and diffuse bullying and how to rise above negative influences.

At the same time, Toley Ranz increases emotional well-being in correlation to fostering calm learning environments at home, at school and at play; Toley Ranz Kids are the kids of the future.