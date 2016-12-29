Dancing is dreaming on your feet for Village resident Dana De Luz

Five minutes with Dana De Luz and you know she loves the news business. It’s her passion! Well, that and dance ... and her four kids, husband, grandson, and grandmother.

Dana was born in Washington (her father was away in Iceland in the US Air Force), raised in Chicago and Albuquerque and lived in LA, Portales (attending Eastern New Mexico University), San Diego, Boston, Phoenix and Tucson.

Her memories of Chicago and her grandma’s house with the wrap-around porch and full of people (her dad had seven siblings) come from a warm and tender place.

Throughout our conversation Dana returned to “Grandmother,” sharing story after story of a woman who was elegant, strict, loving, spiritually devoted, warm, hard-working, available and influential, and truly shaped Dana in her formative years.

In high school and college Dana pursued theater and dance, paying for her own dance lessons at 15. She was on the high school dance team, which, due to budget cuts, was getting cancelled.

With a teacher sponsor (who simply sat grading papers), Dana, as a senior, oversaw every aspect of producing the shows. According to her Grandpa, dance was in her DNA; he said she was dancing before she was walking. “I always felt I was born too late” Dana said. “I should have been born in my Grandmother’s time --The Foxtrot, the Charleston, the Balboa. It was a magical time.”

Dana met Tony De Luz at college, marrying him 31 years ago. Tony is a gifted artist who paints and also works as a graphic artist, primarily doing freelance work.

They have four children, Isabela (teaching in Japan ), Celeste (raising her 2½ year old), Gerard (in Tempe pursuing theater) and Gabe (attending Red Rock High).

Dana’s Communications (double) major of Radio/TV led her to the newsroom. In college she was a radio DJ and newscaster, and did TV news. After college she worked several jobs outside her field, interning and taking additional classes, doing whatever it took to get into the newsroom.

In Portales, Boston, Phoenix, and Tucson she worked as a newsroom receptionist, in programming, writing and producing news stories, doing promo’s and even worked in front of the camera.

A highlight was interviewing Donald O’Connor right after Gene Kelley’s death. He promised her a dance, but they never had the chance.

In 2000 the family moved to Sedona. Dana said in Television they talk all the time. There’s no silence or peace. But in dance, there’s silence and motion. It’s like Zen. So she started teaching dance here in 2003 and opened her own studio in 2007.

She teaches adult and children’s classes, primarily partner dances (ballroom & social) and even teaches groups for private events (weddings, birthdays). Dr. Grant Johnson became her dance partner and very close friend.

Dana said, “He’s my hope. When I look at Grant I think, ‘that’s how I still want to be moving when I’m 87.’”

You can contact her at (928) 862-0118 or on Facebook: Dana De Luz Dance Studio.

