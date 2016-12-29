'Desert Dwellers' excursion an unforgettable field trip

Every year, Verde Valley School students go on a two-week expedition into the surrounding deserts. These are called Field Trips, and can range from rock climbing, mountain biking, and backpacking to anthropological and religious focused programs.

All are created to help us develop team skills, disconnect from social media, and discover the natural beauty of the landscapes that surround us. “Desert Dwellers,” the field trip I recently experienced, was an 11-day backpacking trip that followed the Escalante River, crossing it about 12 times a day through thick bushes, sandy dunes, rocky terrains, and slippery sandstone. And all the while carrying a 50-pound backpack full of heavy gear!

I used to think that field trips were fun but not lasting memories. Sure, they may be amazing in the moment, but better, more amazing things await. Now I think to myself, field trips can be unforgettable. Like my extremely dirty hiking boots -- filled with Escalante’s dust and mud, unable to ever return to their clean old selves -- neither can my memories be washed from the wonderful experiences I gained at the canyons of Escalante. What I thought was going to be an insanely difficult and exhausting trip (which it was), turned out to be one of the most profound experiences in my life.

The last two days of the trip were the hardest, both for me and probably most of the group. That’s when exhaustion finally hit me and I remember the moment it came. It was around seven o’clock, and I was sitting on a rock, eating my pita pepperoni sandwich for dinner.



At one point I started laughing very hard. I then realized I was crying, VERY hard. By this point I had lost sense of where I was and how much longer til I got to my destination. I got up and Caleb, our leader, hugged me. I think that gave me the strength to take my first step.

Then Andy, our other leader, reassured me that even though my achilles was hurting, I was able to keep going. Until we came upon a huge sand dune, that is. This was the cause of my second cry of the night. What was this huge thing doing right in our way? Why did it have to be our only way out? Why now? What else are you going to throw at us Escalante?

The best feeling of the trip was sitting on top of that sand dune, looking at the super-moon with all my friends, extremely exhausted, though irresistibly smiling. We woke up the next morning, with a 13-mile hike to our final food cache.

This was my new motivation: the food at the end of these thirteen miles. I distracted my aching feet and sore back by getting deep into conversation with people. Without realizing it, we finally reached the end.

The end! I couldn't believe it! It was surreal. I thought it would never come. But it did. And all of us laughing or crying of happiness -- I couldn't really tell -- we made a feast, content that tomorrow we could finally stop worrying about having enough water, enough food, enough sleep. It was amazing.

And although those moments might have been some of the most physically and mentally challenging in my life, those specks of dust in my shoes that will never come off, I will forever cherish having experienced them. Thank you Escalante.