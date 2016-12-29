Design Review Overlay would further benefit Village of Oak Creek growth, planning decisions

Here in the Village of Oak Creek, we are currently dependent on the Yavapai County Zoning Ordinance for our planning and zoning matters.

That ordinance does not account for the fact that we are an emerging community with values that perhaps exceed those at the time the ordinance was created.

A recent and still currently pending application for a mini storage facility to be located on our “Main Street” (SR 179) calls to mind that perhaps the time has come for us to consider a Design Review Overlay Zone whose characteristics would allow our community to set standards acceptable to our immediate Big Park community for important matters such as land use, land density, floor area ratios, heights, architectural design and materials and finishes.

The general purpose a Design Review Overlay Zone is to specify use, building and architectural style parameters to create a sustainable and pleasing environment for residents and visitors alike.

Pursuit of a Design Review Overlay Zone would be superimposed over existing County of Yavapai Zones and would allow us to:

a) acknowledge the interdependence of land values and aesthetics;

b) provide a means by which our community could control this interdependence for the benefit of the merchants and the community;

c) encourage the development of private property in harmony with the desired character of the Village, and with due regard to the public and private interests involved;

d) provide planning and design guidelines to give specific direction for development, especially along SR 179, while allowing for flexibility that promotes creative, market driven development proposals.

The creation of a Design Review Overlay Zone would require input and cooperation of all local stakeholders such as Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, Sedona Village Business Association, All-American Road Committee and the general public.



Such a zone must be planned and adopted in cooperation with the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission, staff and leadership of the County Development Services Department and, of course, working with our County Supervisor.

Another factor in favor of a Design Review Overlay Zone is the synergy between and among our merchants, whose interdependence is critical to their success.



Readers desiring further clarification on this subject may consult page 76 of the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Ordinance - Section 470 Overlay Zones which can be found at: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/0/OrdinancesRegulations/Ordinance-Planning-Zoning.pdf