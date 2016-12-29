A grand time for all at Sedona Dine and Wine

We had a great time at three of the 26 restaurants that participated in Sedona’s Dine and Wine event. Each establishment offered pre-fixed dinners with a choice of three appetizers, three entrees and three desserts and was classified as Elegant $45 per person, Classic $35 and Casual $25.

We studied the menu online before the event and chose The Golden Goose American Bistro (Classic); T Carl’s at Poco Diablo (Classic); and El Rincon Restaurant Mexicano (Casual)

The quality and presentation of the dinners at The Golden Goose have improved greatly. Suzie’s began with a Baby Kale Caesar Salad followed by a falling-off- the- bone braised Lamb Shank with Mushroom Demi Glaze.

Jeff started with the Loaded Potato Soup and chose Seafood Risotto over Filet Mignon with Béarnaise Sauce. Entrees included fresh asparagus and potatoes. Satisfied, we carried out our delicious Rum Cake and Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

We tossed around the idea of coming back during the week but then thought we wouldn’t be getting the benefit of the event. The Golden Goose is located at 2545 W.SR 89A 928-282-1447 goldengoosegrill.com

At T Carl’s we were seated in the bar as the kitchen was being remodeled! Cold and rainy outside, it was a fun and cozy evening as the wait staff put VOC acquaintances and us at ease. Jeff‘s first course was a generous Shrimp Cocktail followed by Char grilled Filet Mignon.

He knew this was the only offering of prime meat. The quality was noticeably different and delicious, topped with bleu cheese butter. Suzie started with Mussels Provencal and her entrée was Pan Seared Salmon. Our server, Trevor, insisted we start with a salad or soup, as a bonus.

We did, and in the end it was seriously too much food. Still, we stayed for Crème Brule and then rolled home! Located at 1753 SR 179, information for T Carls can be found at PocoDiablo.com or by calling 928-282-7333.

El Rincon was extra special because of its location in Tlaquepaque where Christmas programming and displays were in full swing. Jeff in Mexican food heaven began with a beautifully served Guacamole Dip (and chips) while Suzie had Grilled Shrimp Ceviche.

House Margaritas were “muy bueno”. Both of us chose the Relleno Platter. The chef made the Bread Crumb Crusted Shrimp Relleno with Chipotle Cream Sauce just for Restaurant Week.

Relleno lovers, it was outstanding.

Also on the platter was a Blue Corn Crusted Relleno, rice and beans. Add to that, delicious desserts of Deep Fried Ice Cream with Strawberries and Homemade Pumpkin Flan and we were “no puedo mas!”

El Rincon, was the first restaurant to open in Tlaquepaque in 1976. Located at 333 SR 179 #A112. Call 928-282-4648 or peruse ElRinconRestaurant.com

Bites and Sips:

• Mike Funk recently re-opened Firecreek Coffee in the old ranch bunkhouse on SR 179, between Walter’s Hot Dogs and Ice Cream and Minami Japanese Restaurant. Watch for information on the grand opening in our February issue.