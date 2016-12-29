Mr. O'Halleran goes to Washington

Tom O’Halleran, a local community leader and former Arizona State legislator, won the election to represent Arizona’s 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Tom has lived in the Village of Oak Creek for over 2 decades, with not only a commitment to improving the lives of others but a track record of tackling tough problems and finding bipartisan solutions. Tom has never backed down from a challenge and he’s never lost sight of the hard work and community-service values he was raised with on his parents’ dairy farm in rural Illinois.

At the age of 20, Tom was eager to serve and protect his community as a police officer and joined the Chicago Police Department, where he was an officer and then a sergeant in a special operations unit. His neighborhood was tough, but he knew he could help make it a safer place to raise a family. Tom was commissioned as one of the youngest homicide investigators in the city’s history and served with distinction, receiving three Department Commendations and over 30 other awards.

In 1979, Tom became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade, where he opened up his own business and served two terms on the exchange’s board of directors. He chaired or was vice chair of the exchange’s finance and floor operations, eventually becoming a consultant on design and integration of technology for financial trading floors.

Upon retirement, Tom and his wife, Pat, moved to VOC. Never one for sitting still, Tom quickly became involved in local issues, first as an advocate (for Yavapai County and Verde Valley cities) to the state legislature, focusing on natural resource issues, leading to him being elected to the Arizona House of Representatives with broad support. He served three consecutive terms as a House Representative followed by a term as a State Senator. While serving in the legislature, Tom received over 40 awards for his service in Arizona.

During his eight years in the Arizona House of Representatives and Senate, Tom served as Chair, Vice-Chair or Member of: Natural Resources and Agriculture, Higher Education, Health, Education K-12, Ways and Means, Transportation and Environment committees.

Tom built a reputation for taking on tough challenges and making hard decisions despite the political consequences. For example, Tom led the charge to reform a dysfunctional Child Protective Services. Party leaders threatened him with retribution, but he didn’t flinch and successfully reformed the program, even though his committee chairmanship was taken as punishment.

Motivated by this success, Tom led a bipartisan coalition to include all-day kindergarten and badly needed funding for education.

After serving his constituents in the state legislature, Tom maintained his commitment to protecting Arizona’s natural resources and beauty as President of Keep Sedona Beautiful and as a Chairperson of the Verde River Basin Partnership, this area’s leading non-profit for preserving the long-term health of the Verde River and its large watershed.



You can contact Tom and read about his Accountability & Ethics plan on his website, www.tomohalleran.com. Tom recognizes the need for an economy that works for everyone, concern for our veterans, and an attachment to our natural resources and our unmatched scenic beauty.

Nov. 8 Election Results

Source: Yavapai County Elections Dept. and Arizona Secretary of State

U.S. Senate

J McCain 53.74%

A Kirkpatrick 40.77%

G Swing 5.48%

1st District U.S. House of Representatives:

T. OHalleran 50.66%

P. Babeu 43.37%

R. Parrish 5.97%

Arizona 6th District House of Representatives

Brenda Barton 33.81%

Bob Thorpe 34.79%

Alex Martinez 31.40%

Arizona 6th District Senate

Sylvia Allen 50.91%

Nikki Bagley 49.09%

Prop. 205: Legalization of Marijuana

No 51.32%

Yes 48.68%

Prop. 206: Increase in Minimum Wage

Yes 58.33%

No 41.67%

District 3 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

Randall “Randy” Garrison 98.22%

Red Rock Road EMD

8097 total votes

Joanne Johnson 1439, 17.77%

Ann Crossland 1393, 17.20%

Dave Norton 1374, 16.97%

Mark Mumaw 1329, 16.41%

Barb Gordon 1302, 16.08%

Debra Emmanuelle 1244, 15.36%