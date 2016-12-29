New Year's resolutions for you and your 'fur baby'

Now would be the perfect time to include your furry family in these New Year resolutions and start 2017 off on the right foot -- or paw. Here are some resolutions you can do with your fur baby:

Write a bucket list of everything you’d like to do with your pet -- ideal for all pets but especially seniors. Going to the beach, hiking a particular trail, passing the canine good citizens test ---make 2017 the year it happens! Update your pet’s identification information. Make sure their tag has a current address, phone number, and microchip number. Also, check the name and address the microchip is registered to and update this information if needed. It’s never too late to be prepared. Start an exercise program. Most New Year Resolutions include improving one’s health in one form or another and this is a great one you can do with your pet. You can start simple, for example, 10 minutes of walking your dog or playing laser tag with your cat a day. Then each week increase this time by 5 minutes or change the activity to keep it exciting. Before you know it you will be exercising with your pet for 45 minutes to an hour a day and loving the extra time together. Improve their health through nutrition. When following the recommended feeding guidelines on various brands of food you are over feeding your pet by 5% to 7%. If your pet is overweight, a good place to start is reducing the amount you currently feed them by 5% to 7%. Also consider what you are feeding them. You should be able to read and understand their food labels the same way you do yours. If there are lots of big, complicated words then stay away from that brand. Our avian friends also benefit from good nutrition. Stay away from all seed diets, these are too fatty and damage the liver -- feed them a good pellet diet with lots of fresh veggies. Start an oral hygiene regime. The best way to slow tartar build up in your pet’s mouth is by brushing their teeth. Ideally, you should brush their teeth daily, but you can start with three times weekly and work towards daily. When brushing their teeth, focus on the lip side of the teeth and use a fluoride free toothpaste.

There are many more resolutions like providing more mental stimulation with puzzle feeders, make play dates with other pets, begin a pet savings fund or enroll in a pet insurance plan. Another resolution that celebrates your pet and the gift they are in your life, is to take photos of them and with them. Last, but not least make a date with your vet if it’s been awhile since your pet’s last exam. Start the year on sound footing for yourself and your beloved pet! Happy New Year!!

