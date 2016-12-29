Reasonable plan key to achieving fitness goals

Time for the time machine!

December 1: The first day of the month when we typically gain many of t the surplus pounds around our waistline. The month of holiday parties and having no time for exercise or even a short walk out because we are so busy. (At least, that’s what we tell ourselves.)

But the holiday season does not need to torpedo our fitness, well-being, and health. We can be both healthy and festive by taking an imaginary ride on a time machine.

January 1: The day we decide to finally improve our nutrition, commit to an exercise regimen, and set a goal to lose those ten stubborn, holiday pounds you gained in December.

But what if you implemented those changes right now? What if you treated December 1 like January 1? Imagine how much easier your life will be one month from now if you are to pursue a healthy -- or relatively healthy -- lifestyle for this coming month?

The changes do not need to be -- and should not be -- drastic. Balance and moderation in everything -- nutrition, hobbies, socializing, entertainment, physical activities, structured exercise -- are key to maintaining wellness.

So, do not roll out a complicated plan of training for three hours a day for the rest of the month, because it’s unlikely you’ll sustain it, especially if you’ve been relatively sedentary until now.

Start with a simple walk around your neighborhood. Let yourself enjoy the fresh air, the feel of the sun on your face or the chill of the breeze. Appreciate your surroundings and look at them with fresh eyes. If you immerse yourself in the experience, you will feel energized, and it’s more likely you’ll look forward to the next walk.

Soon, walking will lead to a short hike, then a longer hike. One healthy habit will lead to other healthy habits such as eating better and sleeping better -- all of which keep you on the path to wellness.

If you already have a regular fitness routine, bring it a notch up and diversify. Take a hike one day, grab your bike the next. If you feel strong and positive about pretending that January 1 is already here, add a completely new exercise to your routine.

If lifting weights is out of your comfort zone, go to the gym and hit the machines, take a weightlifting class, or sign up for a few lessons from a trainer.

Building muscle is so important, particularly for women because the more muscle we have, the quicker we metabolize food, even while sitting or lying down.

Lastly, don’t beat yourself up if during the holidays you treat yourself to an extra glass of that warm apple cider or a small serving of mashed potatoes at Christmas dinner. You’ll get back on track the next morning because you’ve already made the resolution to become or stay healthy and fit.

Happy and Fit-Fit New Year to all!

