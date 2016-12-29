Rotary International expands to Village of Oak Creek

Recognizing the already active spirit of volunteerism and community in the Village, and acknowledging a series of Rotary members based in the Village, Rotary International of Sedona has created a new and dynamic satellite organization to address service needs in the Village.



The creation of this Village club is entirely consistent with the Rotary’s motto of “service above self”.

The group’s phenomenal growth has been above anyone’s expectations! In just a few short months, the Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite has acquired some 30 charter members, with seven new members to be inducted in January 2017.



Rotary International, in existence since 1905, is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite will bring this purpose into its efforts with the local community, specifically helping our local Village schools as well as those individuals and families needing assistance.

Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite looks forward to 2017 and believes the organization will have a beneficial impact on the local community as it grows. We look forward to working with other local groups to improve the sense of community here in Sedona Village.





Already in the works is planning for a fundraiser to aid in underwriting the Big Park Community School’s International Baccalaureate fees.



Look to this publication for event announcements or you can visit and “Like” the group’s Facebook page here to stay up to date: https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubSedonaVillageSatellite/