Sedona Muses' Colorado Plateau Extremes series begins Jan. 9

Join artists and scientists for informative and insightful discussions when the Sedona Muses of the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) presents “Colorado Plateau Extremes,” an annual monthly lecture series beginning January 9.

The lecture series runs the second Monday of the each month from January through April at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, and begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets, $6 for MNA and Sedona Muses members and $7 for nonmembers, are available for purchase at Bashas’ in Sedona, Weber’s IGA at the Village of Oak Creek, or at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the event.

“This series is a wonderful opportunity for the public to learn more about the art, culture and natural history of the Colorado Plateau,” said Sedona Muses board member Rebecca DeVault.

“This season’s presenters will share unforgettable stories and insight into the region’s most extreme terrain, geological wonders, species and adventurers.”



Flagstaff painter Bruce Aiken opens the series with “Extreme Art” on Monday, January 9. For 33 years the artist lived within Grand Canyon while working for the National Park Service. Living in the bottom of the Canyon gave him time to study its landscape in detail, one layer at a time. As a result he produced hundreds of paintings, drawings and pastels capturing its beauty. Aiken will share stories, photos and images of his work during the lecture and also discuss the extremes he endures to capture his subjects. He will also highlight his recent visit to another remote area of the world, Mount Everest.

To learn more about the Sedona Muses lecture series, visit musnaz.org or call 928.774.5213.







2017 Lecture Schedule

January 9

Extreme Art with Bruce Aiken

Flagstaff painter shares stories of creating in one of the natural wonders of the world–Grand Canyon.

For more than 30 years, Aiken lived within the Canyon, producing hundreds of paintings, drawings, and pastels documenting its beauty. Join the artist as he discusses creating in the Canyon depths as well as other remote areas of the world, including Mount Everest.



February 13

Extreme Explosions with Dr. Kent Colbath

Within the past few million years volcanism has begun encroaching on the southern rim of the Colorado Plateau. Join geologist Dr. Kent Colbath as he discusses the young volcanic fields of the region and the prospects for eruptions in the future.

March 13

Plateau Extremophilia: Surviving Nature's Worst-case Scenarios with Dr. Larry Stevens

How do plants and animals survive floods, fire, and other natural disasters that deeply challenge life? The Museum's Curator of Ecology, Dr. Larry Stevens, will describe and discuss the wide array of Colorado Plateau "extremophiles," life forms that are adapted to, and even require, severe environmental conditions.

April 10

Extreme Landscapes with Wayne Ranney

Award-winning author and geologic interpreter Wayne Ranney documents his most recent adventures through a photographic tour of the earth's most incredible terrain, including the American Southwest.

To learn more, visit musnaz.org or call (928) 774-5213.