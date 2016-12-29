Sedona Vortex Center finds new home at The Collective

Joya Comeaux, founder of Sedona Vortex Center, a Sedona-based shared event space for community events, workshops and classes, announced the opening of her creative life center at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

The Sedona Vortex Center is an affordable community space available for hourly and daily rental that provides a dynamic location and top-notch amenities including professional media services and organic, vegan catering.

Located in the circular building on the second level of The Collective Sedona, this sacred space seats 30 with standing room for 50.

The Center is the perfect location for meditation classes, yoga groups, intimate weddings, book readings, film screenings, sacred ceremonies, live broadcasts and interactive workshops and events.

“Our beautiful space provides connection, unity and outreach for members of our community,” said Joya. “We want visitors to be able to explore their passions, make new friends, meet new business associates and open their hearts and minds to new experiences.”

The Sedona Vortex Center has incredible connections with local ministers, bakers, photographers, videographers, caterers, massage therapists, energy healers and event organizers to assist in making any event a successful one.

To book an event or view their calendar of new and ongoing events, please visit www.SedonaVortexCenter.com, call 443-204-2982 or email folight@yahoo.com.

Sedona Vortex Center is owned by Family of Light, a consortium of like-minded individuals and organizations that have a story to tell about the way they incorporate spirituality in business, corporate ethics and social responsibility.

The Center is available for rental year round for private and public events including community gatherings, classes and workshops.

For more information on booking their facility or to see a list of current events, visit www.SedonaVortexCenter.com or stop in to the Center at 7000 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.