Speaker Series: 'People, Planet, Prosperity: Why KSB helped establish Sustainability Alliance' at KSB Jan. 11

“Some people think that if they recycle aluminum cans and use LED bulbs, they're sustainable. Those are good first steps”, said Darcy Hitchcock. “But there is so much more we can do!”



Please join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, January 11th for their Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series to discover what each of us can do to help our community and the environment.



Darcy Hitchcock, co-founder of the Sustainability Alliance will make the presentation.

Members, residents and visitors are all welcome to join Keep Sedona Beautiful (“KSB”) at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.



The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.



According to Ms. Hitchcock, “Sustainable tourism is growing by leaps and bounds. The City of Sedona and the Verde Valley/Sedona Tourism Council are eager to brand our region as a sustainable destination.”

“The Sustainability Alliance is launching a sustainable business certification to recognize and drive business toward those doing the most to improve our quality of life and protecting our environment. This is the essence of sustainability, working to make all three better: People, Planet, Prosperity.”



Ms. Hitchcock will reveal who the first certified sustainable businesses are at this presentation.

The Sustainability Alliance is a coalition of local non-profits, each representing a different element of sustainability (i.e., land use, water, energy, food and waste). In addition to discussing what we can do to increase our sustainability practices, Ms. Hitchcock will address why the Alliance was formed, who is a part of it and what it is working on. Learn more about the new Sustainable Business Certification, a way for residents and visitors alike to identify, recognize and favor businesses that are doing the most for our community, their employees, and the environment. Discover which businesses have successfully completed the certification process and the amazing practices they’ve uncovered.



A sustainability consultant, Darcy Hitchcock describes herself as a rebel in a business suit, advocating for organizational democracy and sustainability for over a quarter century.



She has published 10 books, including The Business Guide to Sustainability (now in its third edition) which won an award from the American Library Association and was translated into Korean.



She has delivered keynote addresses in Mexico, Qatar and Russia.



For five years she taught at Bainbridge Graduate Institute’s Sustainable MBA. She is a co-founder of the International Society of Sustainability Professionals where she still teaches online classes to an international audience on sustainability assessments.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



KSB Endowment

Fundraiser a Success

Keep Sedona Beautiful hosted its first-ever annual fundraiser for its Endowment Fund on November 13 at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock. “We all know that residents and visitors alike are astonished again and again by the natural beauty of this place – so astonished that it’s easy to be unaware of the work it takes to maintain the magic of the dark, starry desert night, the pristine quality of trails and roadways, the lively habitat of wildlife, the flourishing of plants and trees that came into being in this climate. That’s why it takes a special effort,” said KSB President Joanne Kendrick.

Keep Sedona Beautiful is proud to announce that this year’s special fundraising effort resulted in $25,000 added to their Endowment Fund.

“We’ve entered a new era of commitment. Focusing on the long view, through the Endowment Fund, and making it easier for people to participate online, have brought greater scope to our dedication. One name we’ve given to that commitment is ‘Preserving the Wonder.’ That’s what we call our monthly speaker series, but the name really applies to everything we do.”

A highlight of the afternoon fundraiser was a presentation by Ken Zoll, Executive Director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center: “Ancient Astronomical Practices in the Southwest.”

Keep Sedona Beautiful wishes to thank all those who contributed items for the auction as well as to speaker, Ken Zoll and committee volunteers -- David Gill, Georgia Munsell, Susan Murrill and Craig Swanson, all of whom donated over 1000 hours of their time

