Thanks to all for keeping Village beautiful in 2016

As we say farewell to 2016 and celebrate a brand new year, I now have three new neighbors! If that’s any indication, it seems a lot of new residents and businesses are joining our uniquely wonderful Village community.



Nestled in this beautiful red rock valley surrounded by Coconino National Forest, we have come to know that living together in such a unique community carries an obligation to be sensitive to our neighbors, as well as to our environment.

We need to thank all the folks who avoid littering, and who have made the switch to reusable shopping bags! Thanks also for recycling, either through curbside pickup or at our local recycling drop-off behind Weber’s IGA.

BIG Kudos go to the tireless and dedicated Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) Litter Lifters for keeping our spectacular SR 179 and MANY other Sedona roads looking so good! Do we ever tire of those beautiful rides? Speaking of picturesque, check out Beaverhead Flat Road, our back route to Cottonwood, which now looks better thanks to the work of many of our very own Litter Lifter neighbors.

Thanks to our Dark Sky advocates for protecting our second-best asset, that rare and spectacular night-time sky! Not only is it a display of sparkling jewels on many nights, but also an economic benefit. Can you believe we live in one of a handful of designated Dark Skies Communities in the World? Thanks to homeowners who have diverted exterior home spotlights from shining onto their neighbors and/or changing to motion-detector spotlights.



Thanks to businesses, too, for not putting your neon “OPEN” signs on flash, and following the Dark Skies lighting guidelines. A special thank you is in order for working with the sign limitations on SR 179, which has helped contribute to a clean, stylish and orderly appearance through our town.



I ask you, new neighbors and old, to consider adding a New Year’s Resolution this year. In 2017, how about volunteering a few hours a week or a few hours a month with one of our great local organizations? It will be rewarding, you’ll see.



Call Keep Sedona Beautiful at 928-282-4938, or email us at keepsedonsbeautiful.org for more information. We will help direct you to local opportunities, either at KSB or elsewhere. Have a Happy Beautiful New Year!