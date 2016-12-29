Village generosity sets records for holiday food collection

Total All Communities: 20,441 pounds = 17,034 meals • Camp Verde – 655 pounds – 546 meals • Cornville – 1,560 pounds – 1,300 meals • Cottonwood – 2,160 pounds – 1,800 meals • Prescott – 5,996 pounds – 4,997 meals • Prescott Valley – 746 pounds – 621 meals • Sedona – 3,248 pounds – 2,707 meals • Village of Oak Creek – 6,076 pounds – 5,063 meals

Yep, you read it correctly. The Village Yavapai Food Neighbors Project team set several records during their last big Collection on December 10th, bringing Holiday comfort and joy to hungry families here and throughout our greater community.

Here are some of the records that were broken:

Most pounds in a single collection = 20,441. Previous high was 17,444 pounds in December 2015. Most pounds in a total year - 2016 = 100,204. Previous high was 84,567 in 2015. Most Neighborhood Coordinators contributing in a single collection = 101. Previous high was 89 N/Cs in October 2016. Most bags of food donated in a single collection = 1,419. Previous high was 1,238 bags in December 2015. Most food donors contributing in a single collection = 1,241. Previous high was 1,053 donors in April 2016. Most meals-worth of food donated in a single collection = 17,304. Previous high was 14,899 meals in December 2015.

Thank you, Villagers, for what you are doing, as together we help feed our local hungry!