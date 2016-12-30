Community pulls together to help local family purchase Diabetic Alert Dog

COTTONWOOD – Eight-year-old Wyatt Islas is friendly, athletic, and sometimes a bit silly.

He also has a challenging disease that requires around-the-clock observation.

“I was diagnosed on Aug. 1, 2015 with Type 1 Diabetes,” said Wyatt.

The bright 8-year-old knows the difference between the two different types of the disease.

“It’s an autoimmune disease,” chimed in Julie Islas, Wyatt’s mother.

With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas stops working and to an extent and the body just starts attacking its own cells, she explained.

“They don’t know the cause of it right now,” she said.

The body stops producing insulin, and then the Type 1s become insulin dependent for the rest of their life, she continued.

Wyatt needs to take insulin every day.

“No matter what he eats, no matter what he’s doing, if he’s not eating, he still needs to take insulin because his body doesn’t know what to do with the sugar,” said Julie.

Whereas a Type 2 diabetic still makes insulin, she said, adding that sometimes they need to take insulin.

“But the insulin doesn’t work properly, so sometimes they can modify that through diet and exercise and things like that. But sometimes it’s genetic as well. The Type 2 can be a little bit controlled with environment,” she said.

The diagnosis

During that summer, Wyatt was noticeably very thirsty, eating a lot, and using the restroom frequently.

He felt tired and slow.

Wyatt’s dad, Brandon - who helps to coach his son’s football team - noticed that he wasn’t running as hard, wasn’t as competitive, and wasn’t as interested in participating.

A moment of realization suddenly struck the day the family went to see a movie.

Wyatt drank a whole liter of water, plus a soda, before the previews were over.

“So we got in the car and it kinda clicked,” said Julie.

“I’m a nurse, but you don’t think it’s going to happen to your own family,” she said.

Wyatt was tested at home, but his blood sugar was too high to read on the meter.

“So we knew something was wrong. We took him down to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and his blood sugar was 639,” she said.



Discovering Diabetic Alert Dogs of America

The Islas family had heard about service dogs who assist children with Type 1 diabetes.

“Especially being in the diabetic community, you know, everybody tries to help each other,” said Julie.

The family looked into a few, but weren’t sure where to go with it, she said.

A family friend, who is an emergency veterinarian, had mentioned that she cared for a lot of Diabetic Alert Dogs of America, and said they are the best dogs around.

The veterinarian said the company takes great care of their animals, and that the dogs are very well trained.

“She knew that the dogs were good quality,” said Julie, and noted that it was important to her family that the dog was well cared for.

The nose knows

“It will come into my mom’s room and start waking her up to check me to see if my sugar is high or low,” said Wyatt, describing the role of the service dog.



Diabetic Alert Dogs of America are trained to smell glucose, and are trained to detect high or low blood sugar.

The search for Aqila

The search is on for a good match for Wyatt. As of now, there are two prospects: One dog is in Colorado, and the other is in Connecticut, said Julie.

When a good match is found, Wyatt will receive a scent sampling kit.

“It’s based on the acidity or the alkaline scent of the blood,” explained Julie.

When blood sugar is low, the person smells more acidic, and when the sugar is high, the person will have a fruity breath smell, she continued.

When Wyatt gets the scent sampling kit, he will soak the cotton swabs in his mouth and place them back in their vials. The dog will then be trained to his scent for six months, said Julie.

“So she’ll know exactly who you are when she gets here,” Julie said to her son.

It is an extensive process to find a good match. Wyatt had to fill out a personality survey and identify his assertiveness level. His hobbies, such as football and basketball also need to be considered.

Now in the matching process, the company is searching for a 6-month-old puppy that meets Wyatt’s requirements, both physically and personality wise, said Julie.

The family gets to pick the gender, breed, and color of the dog.

“We know she’s going to be a chocolate lab, and a female,” said Julie. The family currently has one female dog at home.

“So we know what she is. We just don’t know who she is yet,” said Julie.

Wyatt said the dog’s name will be Aqila.

It means ‘a gift given with reason and love.’

The cost

The cost of Wyatt’s Diabetic Alert Dog is $15,000.

The price includes the dog’s extensive training, plus a few days out of the year when the dog will be able to go back and get additional training, she said. The company guarantees the dog’s skills for a lifetime.

The person who’s been training Aqila will come and do a day-in-the-life at the Islas’ home. The trainer and Aqila will get to meet the family and the household dog, and shadow Wyatt while he goes to places like school and practice.

For three days, the trainer will see how the dog behaves in public, and help the family learn all the commands. They will get weekly check-ins as well.

“They check in and see how we’re doing with her, if we are having trouble with any of the commands. And then after a month’s time, they’ll go back to wherever they’re from, and then we’re kind of set free for a bit,” said Julie.

But the trainer will be available whenever the family needs, she said

“That’s why the cost is lot higher than usual,” she said.

Community effort

The family has been fundraising to make the dream of a service dog a reality.

Wyatt’s school, Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School, raised $1,500 in a coin drive. Through anonymous donations at the school, another $5,000 was raised.

“Amazing,” said Julie.

Wyatt held a bake sale, and raised a little over $1,000. Some of Wyatt’s friends held bake sales also. A Christian school in Camp Verde raised $600, said Julie, and Yavapai College’s Nurses Association donated $1,000. Solar One, owned by the Andersons, donated a little over $1,000, she continued. His youcaring.com fundraising website has garnered nearly $8,000 in donations.

“We’ve gotten a lot of help from a lot of people.”

The family is about $1,300 shy from making that $15,000 payment.

Wyatt’s fundraising website can be found at https://www.youcaring.com/wyatt-islas-670139.

A humbled family

“I want to give a lot of thanks to Clarkdale-Jerome School for raising that much money in the coin drive,” said Wyatt, before recognizing a long list of friends that he was thankful for.

“Thanks to everybody,” he said.

“We’re just really humbled and just very, very blessed by the community,” said Julie.

“It means a lot that complete strangers have reached out, and you know, just prayed for him, and given money and their time, and even just sharing his story, has been really, really amazing,” she said with a broken voice.

“You never know how much good there is in the world, because we always hear about the ick, and to see a community pull together for our son, it’s just amazing. And it shows how good people really can be. And how good they really are. So we’re just very thankful.”

For more information about Diabetic Alert Dogs of America, visit http://www.diabeticalertdogsofamerica.com/.

Learn more about Type 1 Diabetes

Source: http://www.jdrf.org

About T1D

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.

Whom T1D Affects

Type 1 diabetes strikes both children and adults at any age. It comes on suddenly, causes dependence on injected or pumped insulin for life, and carries the constant threat of devastating complications.

How T1D Is Managed

Living with T1D is a constant challenge. People with the disease must carefully balance insulin doses (either by injections multiple times a day or continuous infusion through a pump) with eating and other activities throughout the day and night. They must also measure their blood-glucose level by pricking their fingers for blood six or more times a day. Despite this constant attention, people with T1D still run the risk of dangerous high or low blood-glucose levels, both of which can be life threatening. People with T1D overcome these challenges on a daily basis.

Insulin Is Not a Cure

While insulin injections or infusion allow a person with T1D to stay alive, they do not cure the disease, nor do they necessarily prevent the possibility of the disease’s serious effects, which may include: kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage, heart attack, stroke, and pregnancy complications.

The Outlook for Treatments and a Cure

Although T1D is a serious and difficult disease, treatment options are improving all the time, and people with T1D can lead full and active lives. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is driving research to progressively remove the impact of the disease from people’s lives until we ultimately achieve a world without T1D.

Statistics

1.25M Americans are living with T1D including about 200,000 youth (less than 20 years old) and over a million adults (20 years old and older)

40,000 people are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

5 million people in the U.S. are expected to have T1D by 2050, including nearly 600,000 youth.

Between 2001 and 2009 there was a 21% increase in the prevalence of T1D in people under age 20.

$14B T1D-associated annual healthcare costs in the U.S.

Less than one-third of people with T1D in the U.S. are achieving target blood glucose control levels

T1D is associated with an estimated loss of life-expectancy of up to 13 years

Warning Signs

Warning signs of T1D may occur suddenly and can include:

Extreme thirst

Frequent urination

Drowsiness or lethargy

Increased appetite

Sudden weight loss

Sudden vision changes

Sugar in the urine

Fruity odor on the breath

Heavy or labored breathing

Stupor or unconsciousness