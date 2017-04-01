Camp Verde baseball holds on to beat Sedona

SEDONA — Camp Verde High School baseball held on to beat rival Sedona Red Rock on the road Friday afternoon.

The No. 10 Cowboys (17-2, 2-0 Central Region) beat the Scorpions 7-4 to win their second game in a row.

Senior Darren Franklin pitched 6 innings for Camp Verde, allowing 3 runs, 8 hits and a walk but striking out 7.

“I felt like it was a pretty good game, our starter threw well, got tired a little bit there late, gave up a few and all in all though, we hit good line drives and played good defense,” said Camp Verde head coach Will Davis.

The appearance was Franklin’s third of the season and longest outing of the year.

“It was tough, I guess, I was throwing pretty hard sometimes, some other innings I wasn’t able to, towards the end of the game they started raking off me, hitting it right down the left field line, but other than that I think that we played really well, not too many errors,” Franklin said.

The win was Camp Verde’s first that wasn’t a run rule victory since March 11 and their first that wasn’t in a tournament this season.

Davis said it does help the team to win a game that wasn’t by mercy rule and play the full seven innings.

“Oh yeah, a lot of those run rule wins were against inferior teams,” Davis said. “This is a good ball club, they have a really good pitcher and his stuff. He’s always tough against us especially. We knew what we were coming into today and we’re happy that we came out with a win.”

Six Cowboys knocked in a run, led by sophomore Dominiq Bruno, who had 2 RBIs and scored a run.

Seniors Rafael Zapata and Easton Braden hit doubles.

The win also improved the Cowboys’ record against Sedona Red Rock to 15-9-1 since 2004 and was their third straight over the Scorpions.

The rivalry game featured a lot of familiar faces.

“Everybody knows everybody, coaches know the coaches, players know the players (laughs),” Davis said. “Same thing like if we were to play Cottonwood, which we don’t, but we all know everybody, it’s a small town, small area.”

Franklin said he doesn’t know many Sedona Red Rock players but it was important to get the win.

“They’re just rivals of our town, so we just had to stomp them real quick,” Franklin said.

No. 18 Sedona Red Rock is 1-1 in the region and in third, behind Camp Verde and Northland Prep (2-0).

Up next for Camp Verde is a home game against Paradise Honors on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

They play Sedona Red Rock next on April 18 at home.

“We got time to grow I’m pretty sure we play these guys again and I’m sure it will be a little bit worse than this score,” Franklin said.