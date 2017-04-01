Camp Verde council to articulate agreement with business alliance

CAMP VERDE – In 2016, the Camp Verde Business Alliance was created by local business persons seeking to increase the town’s business opportunities, as well as assist the Town of Camp Verde with its economic and community development efforts.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to approve a Memorandum of Understanding – MOU – between the Town and the CVBA.

The purpose of the MOU, according to the agenda for council’s April 5 meeting, is to “articulate the working agreement and responsibilities” between the two entities “for mutual assistance in creating a healthy local economy, providing a positive business environment, maintaining planned business growth, expanding economic development efforts and developing mutually beneficial programs related to business services, marketing and entrepreneurship.”

On Wednesday’s consent agenda, council is expected to approve the application for a $24,482 no-match grant through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant funds for three areas: $8,000 for speed enforcement, $6,000 for DUI enforcement, and a $10,482 speed trailer.

The April 5 council regular session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.