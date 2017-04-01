Clarkdale soil clean-up expands boundaries

CLARKDALE – The Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale heard a presentation on the current status and future plans for the United Verde Soil Program during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“The results of the soil sampling of last year are the reason we are here today,” said Freeport Minerals Corporation Project Manager Alicia Voss.

Voss said the original study area of Upper Clarkdale, Lower Clarkdale and Patio Park will be expanded to include the Mountain Gate, Centerville, Palisades and Panorama neighborhoods.

“When we evaluated the data, we determined that it was more than likely that impacts from the smelter extend further out than our initial study area,” said Voss.

The Clarkdale copper smelter was operated by the United Verde Copper Company from 1915 to 1932 and by Phelps Dodge Corporation from 1935 to 1953.

As the corporate successor to Phelps Dodge Corporation, Freeport Minerals entered into the Arizona Department of Environmental Equality (ADEQ) Voluntary Remediation Program to investigate potential impacts to soil from historical smelter operations.

In a March 10 letter from ADEQ to Voss, the Quality Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) approved the expansion.

“In addition, soil data obtained through the sampling of these areas/properties will be evaluated to determine if further expansion of the study area is required, as specified in Section 1.4 of the ADEQ-approved Sampling and Analysis Plan.

The soil testing has the oversight of both the ADEQ and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Environmental Protection Agency.

Soil samples are sent to an independent laboratory and tested to determine the concentrations of arsenic, copper, lead, tin, zinc, and boron in the soil. If concentrations of one or more of the metals exceed soil target cleanup levels, Freeport will remove and replace the impacted soil and restore the landscaping to similar condition. The program is free and voluntary.

“So far, approximately 80 percent of property owners in the original United Verde Soil Program study area have participated in the program. Testing and analysis are ongoing, with results received thus far on more than 400 properties show that approximately 90 percent of those properties exceed target cleanup levels established by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality,” said Freeport-McMoRan External Communications Director Eric E. Kinneberg in an email.

Letters about the program have been sent to property owners in the expanded area. If a property owner gives permission for soil testing to be done, and the results come back positive, they can agree to have the contaminated soil removed.

Freeport officials previously explained that the process for determining the need for soil remediation includes taking samples of 6-inch depths down to 2-feet that are then averaged together to determine whether “compounds contaminants of concern” exceed the threshold to prompt remedial work.

Undeveloped land will remain undisturbed and will not be tested.

“Owners of residential and commercial properties within the expanded study area will be eligible for free soil sampling, as well as free soil removal and restoration of properties with metals above ADEQ-approved levels. Participation in the expanded study area sampling and soil cleanup is voluntary, but we encourage all eligible property owners to sign up for the program by contacting the United Verde Soil Program at 928-649-3614 or UVSP@ghd.com,” said Freeport in a news release.

Town Manager Gayle Mabery said the United Verde Soil Program will be put on the April 11 consent agenda. For more information, visit http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/United_Verde_Soil_Program.htm