Cottonwood man receives maximum sentence for killing his mother

A highly emotional criminal investigation and court case was laid to rest on Friday, March 31, with the sentencing of Nathaniel Stubbs.

On Nov. 21, 2015, Stubbs killed his 61-year-old mother, Pamela Shepherd, in her Cottonwood home by bludgeoning her with the handle of a medieval-type battle axe.

On Nov. 21, 2016, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He also faced charges for tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and failing to appear in court, some of which was from a previous felony he committed.

His sentencing hearing was initially scheduled to take place in Yavapai County Superior Court’s Camp Valley location, but was relocated to Prescott’s courthouse after the judge handling the case retired before a conclusion could be reached.

Present in court on March 31 was Stubbs, the family of the victim, Deputy County Attorney Ethan Wolfinger, and defense attorneys Clifford Hill and Matthew Cochran. Overseeing the proceedings was Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Paupore.

Once the facts of the case were reiterated for Paupore, several victims chose to address the court.

First up was Stubb’s eldest brother, Frank Stubbs.

“I never could have imagined things would turn out the way they did, you taking mom’s life,” Frank said. “Never in a million years could I have thought that would happen to the person that loved you the most.”

During the sentencing it was made clear that Nathaniel, 41, was suffering from alcohol abuse around the time of the murder.



“You have no idea what pain you’ve caused our family by taking mom’s life,” Frank said. “You never cared for anyone but yourself since you started drinking.”

Other siblings and relatives also spoke. While each said they still love Nathaniel, most openly stated they believe Nathaniel should be punished to the fullest extent the law permits.

“I would ask the court to give the highest sentence there is,” said Brian Stubbs, Nathaniel’s next older brother.

“You truly deserve what’s coming to you,” Frank said.

Nathaniel, who had kept his head down and barely moved for the entire two-hour hearing, was allowed to address the court following statements from the victims.

“I don’t know what to say,” Nathaniel said while crying. “I know what I did was wrong. I know how much pain I’ve caused everyone. If I could take my life I would. I’m so truly sorry. I wake up crying every day. I go to sleep wishing I don’t wake up. I’m sorry.”

Paupore then delivered the sentence.

“The sentence for the killing of Pamela Shepard will be the maximum sentence allowed under the law,” Paupore said.

This was a flat time sentence, meaning all 25 years must be served.

Nathaniel was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for aggravated assault and one-and-a-half years imprisonment for failure to appear in court.

For the tampering with evidence charge, he was sentenced to imprisonment for 18 months concurrent to the 25 years for second-degree murder, meaning it will be served at the same time and, therefore, doesn’t technically count as additional time in prison.

