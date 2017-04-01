Cottonwood-Oak Creek prepares for summer Capital Bond projects

COTTONWOOD – Three of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s schools will see improvements this summer in the last phase of the district’s Capital Bond projects.

Thanks to the $15 million Capital Bond approved three years ago by the community’s voters, parking lot work at Dr. Daniel Bright, Mountain View Preparatory and Oak Creek schools, as well as drainage and surface work throughout the district will be started – and completed – this summer.

On Haydon Corporation’s summer agenda are a redesign of the parking lot at Dr. Daniel Bright School, as well as a separation of bus lanes from the parent pickup and drop-off lanes at Oak Creek School and Mountain View Preparatory.

The redesign of the parking lot at Dr. Daniel Bright School will include moving the parent pickup and drop-off lanes from beside the bus lanes to up on the hill, and keeping the bus lanes below.

Haydon Corporation will also construct a new stairway and wheelchair ramp expected to improve student- and parent-access to the school’s front entrance.

New asphalt will also be added at the three schools after construction is completed. Also, the walking track at both Cottonwood Elementary and Cottonwood Middle schools will be repaired and resurfaced.

Other Capital Bond work at COCSD this summer includes window replacement in the 500 and 800 buildings at Cottonwood Middle School, remodeling the front office at Cottonwood Middle School, as well as work in several of the bathrooms throughout the district.

The district will replace fire alarm systems at Cottonwood Elementary, Cottonwood Middle and Oak Creek schools, as well as at the District Office, also known as the Clemenceau Building. Cottonwood-Oak Creek will also contract to upgrade some of the oldest carpet in classrooms at CES, CMS and OCS.

The cost of these projects is expected to use most of the remaining bond funds, according to COCSD.

Though the district has another seven years to spend the remaining bond funds.