Court Docket: April 2, 2017

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following felony complaints:

(*Initial appearance conducted by, and dollar amount of bond set by a pro tem judge.)

Marissa C. Demille, 32, Cottonwood, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Bond $2,500.

Kyle Richard Goglin, 24, Dewey, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $1,000.

Ryan Scott Morman, 38, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (3 counts), Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Tamper w/Evidence, Bond $2,500.

Kathena Marie Scheetz, 44, Sedona, Aggravated Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, Bond $4,000. *

Nicholas Salvatore Maltese, 26, Phoenix, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (2 counts), Extreme Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Released Own Recognizance.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Harold Wayne Allen, 42, Camp Verde, Open Container, Fine $540.

Jesus Gregorio Deloera, 42, Phoenix, Open Container, Fine $540.

Anthony Benny Hunicke, 39, Prescott Valley, Possess/Use Marijuana, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $1408

Isay Pop, 50, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Fictitious Plate, Fine: $1254

Anthony Alex Alonzo, 21, Glendale, Criminal Speeding, Fine: $580.

Arturo Figueroa Rivas, 29, Sedona, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400

Channon Gabriel Kirchner, 41, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $587

Ty James Halstead, 18, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, 11 months unsupervised probation, 40 community service

Jason Tom McCabe, 43, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400

Gilbert Ray Honanie, 41, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400

James Lee Byers, 56, Cornville, Operate Vehicle in Violation of Restriction, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $300

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Christina Marie Hart-Taylor, 19, Chino Valley, Theft, Bond: $750

Malik Franklin Faison, 19, Cottonwood, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Minor Driving After Drinking, Bond $1,500.

Elroy Yazzie, Jr., 28, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Ronald Gene Sam, 49, Many Farms, Open Container, Bond $750.

Jeremy Chad McMurtry, 35, Sedona, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content .08, .15, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content .15, .20, Bond $750.

LaQuincy Lonzell Davis, 22, California, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Bond $750.

Scott Alan Kunze, 59, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $196.35

Peter J. Lotz, 42, Casa Grande, Failure to Comply, Bond $1356.65

Roger Leroy Meyer-Collins, 18, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $420.

Stasia Marie McFarland, 25, Tempe, Failure to Comply, Bond $339.20

Nicole Christine Sprague, 36, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $243.95

Jerry Ray Follett, 31, Rimrock, Display Fictitious Plate, Bond $500

Marcus M. Dickson, 18, Phoenix, Criminal Speeding, Bond $500

Kyler R. Jones, 29, Albuquerque, NM, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500

Andrew J. Lochmann, 24, Camp Verde, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $500

David Joseph Malinoski, 32, Flagstaff, Failure to Comply, Bond $785.

Amanda Shedel McMurren, 36, Prescott, Failure to Comply, Bond $249.69

Kimberly Sara Miller, 32, Sierra Vista, Failure to Comply, Bond $590.83

Raven Jovana Gill, 18, Cottonwood, Shoplifting, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Resisting Arrest, Threaten/Intimidate (2 counts), Disorderly Conduct, Bond $10,000.

Paul William Crowfoot. 48, Camp Verde, Fail to Register as Sex Offender, Threaten/Intimidate, Bond $2,500.

Tanda Jean Rynish, 26, Mayer, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possess/Use Dangerous Drug, Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, Theft, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts), Possess/Use Prescription Drug, Released to Pretrial Services.

Nicholas David LaMarca, 21, Phoenix, Theft of Means of Transportation, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possession/Use of A Narcotic Drug, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Theft (2 counts), Bond $20,000. *

Rachelle Denis Stouffer, 50, Phoenix, Possess/Use Marijuana, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *

Jayson Dajon Leonard, 18, Glendale, Possess Marijuana for Sale, Misconduct Involving Weapons, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Released Own Recognizance. *



Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following sentences:

Donna Hazel Brown, 56, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, Jail-Credit for one (1) day time served, Must successfully complete drug screening/treatment; must successfully complete alcohol screening/treatment, Defendant shall not possess or consume alcohol for 6 months, Fines $1913.

Stacie L McGinness, 43, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, Fine: $400

Brandon Ray Christopher Banta, 24, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Credit for 3 days time served

Thomas Sullivan Goelitz, 60, Sedona, Possess/use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, 40 hours community service, Fine $415.

Christopher Dale Griffis, 30, Sedona, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of court-approved non-violence education, No contact with Victims, Fine: $150.

Juan Jose Cantu, 21, Goodyear, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol to the Slightest Degree, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, ten (10) days jail, nine (9) suspended upon successful completion of drug screening/treatment - credit for one (1) day time served, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug screening/treatment, 8 hours community service, Defendant shall not consume alcohol for six months, attend victim impact panel, Fine $2,063.

Javier Andres Manzanares, 28, Flagstaff, Driving While License Suspended, Facilitation of Shoplifting, Failure to Appear (3 Counts), 10 hours Community Service, Fine: $587

Marinko Jagic, 56, Phoenix, Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree, Credit for 3 days time served

Tammy Ann Hennessy, 56, Lakewood CA, Disorderly Conduct DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of approved non-violence education, No contact with victim, Fine: $200

Luis Mario Dorantes-De La Cruz, 24, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $400

Gary Lee Westek, 53, Cornville, Disorderly Conduct per DV, 11 months unsupervised probation, successful completion of court-approved non-violence education, no contact with victim, Fine 885.00

Victor Joe Graff, 49, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine $400.

Mark Anthony Guerrero, 19, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion of drug education, Fine: $415

Robert Kee Black, Jr, 56, Shonto, Driving While License Suspended, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $400.

Joshua Stephen Watchman, 32, Sanders, Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Appear, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $1087.

Daniel Creedance Krippner, 36, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, 1 day jail/ Credit for 1 day served, 8 Hours Community Service

Maria Anaya-Salgado, 74, Sedona, Theft, 11 months unsupervised probation, Trespassed from victim location, Fines & Restitution: $585

Cruz G. Carbajal, 24, Camp Verde, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine 600.

Jack E. Emerson, 29, Phoenix, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine 400.

Mason Timothy Klein, 19, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine $815.

Jesse Elizabeth Earhart, 32, Cottonwood, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine $400.

Adrianna Cabrales, 19, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, must successfully complete drug education, Fine $400.

Derrick Jay Hatathlie, 27, Phoenix, Open Container, Consume Liquor in Vehicle, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $540.

David Michael Getzen, 56, Cornville, Open Container, 11 months unsupervised probation, Fine $520.

Chantal Chavez, 52, Flagstaff, Possess/Use Drug Paraphernalia, 11 months unsupervised probation, Successful completion Drug Screening/Treatment, Fine $535.

Barbara Elizabeth Wagenseller, 63, Cornville, Driving Under the Influence to the Slightest Degree, 11 months unsupervised probation, 10 days jail, 8 hours Community Service, Successful completion Alcohol Screening/Treatment, Victim Impact Panel, No Alcohol for 6 months, Fine $1,843.

Bertina Marilyn Honwytewa, 39, Camp Verde, Open Container, Fine $540.

Judge Lundy of the Verde Valley Justice Court issued the following warrants:

Troy Allan Henry, 43, Rimrock, Disorderly Conduct, Bond: $250

Benjamin William Chase, 30, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $500.

Alejandro Hernandez Casiano, 19, Cottonwood, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500.

Jonathan Phillips, 21, Rimrock, Driving While License Suspended, Bond $1500.

Patricia Lynn Stone, 57, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $320.00

Michael Lamann Singleton, 36, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $360.62

Raul Vergara Rodriguez, 35, Sedona, Failure to Comply, Bond $233.25

Nathan Orantez, 44, Tucson, Failure to Comply, Bond $725.95

Tyler James Schoenhoft, 31, Rimrock, Failure to Comply, Bond $124.95

Nicholas Thomas, 27, Cottonwood, Failure to Comply, Bond $1240.99

Rosco Nicholas Virgin, 23, Gilbert, Failure to Comply, Bond $2383.62

Weeks, Alan W., 36, Quitman, AR., Failure to Comply, Bond $1428.05

Stephanie M. Welsh, 27, Flagstaff, Failure to Comply, Bond $642.65

Richard Patrick Hudson, 21, Cornville, Failure to Comply, Bond $1140.02

Ian Joseph Martin, 32, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $767.60

Mauro Antonio Rivera, 50, Phoenix, Failure to Comply, Bond $2061.13