Obituary: May Pascoe Davis

May Pascoe Davis, April 7, 1921 – March 29, 2017:Born in Del Rio, Texas to Minnie Mae (Robertson) Pascoe and William Winkler Pascoe. She was raised on her parents’ Angora goat/cattle ranch near Cloverdale, New Mexico. There she worked as hard as any of the other hands with her two brothers, Frank W Pascoe and Peter Pascoe.



College was cut short when her parents died and she was left to run the ranch. She then married James A Davis and moved to Phoenix.



May worked as a chemist running assays for Reynolds Metals Aluminum Co. She then studied to become a Court Reporter. The ‘May P Davis Court Reporters and Assoc.’ was a successful business for her and was in the Phoenix courts for many years.

Like her brothers, May loved flying and owned several airplanes, earning her pilots license in the early 60’s. This meant she was one of very few Reporters that could fly to a job site. And as a Court Reporter she would fly to the Arizona and New Mexico mines for Arbitration work. Her last job was working as an Arbitrator in Arizona.

Being very physically active in her youth, in college she skied, played softball, and was a great golfer. The men’s slow pitch team that May sponsored won many trophies. She also enjoyed and was very successful at Bowling and competitive Bridge playing.

She is survived by her two children, William H Davis, and Sue Davis Tipton, as well as several Grand and Great Grandchildren. A memorial will be held at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home 300 S McCormick St. Prescott, Az. April 4th, Tuesday at 2 pm.

Information provided by survivors.