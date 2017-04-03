3MKi plays it Spicy, Sassy and Hot at Relics

Mix classic rock tunes and bluesy originals with sexy latin grooves, soulful singing, ridiculous humor and burning guitar licks at 3MKi’s Spicy, Sassy & Hot Show, on Saturday, April 8 at 7 in the historic Relics Restaurant showroom.

Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki (aka 3MKi) is a popular, much-loved, Sedona-based band, which has also successfully toured across the region.

The guitar, vocal and songwriting firepower of this group has thrilled audiences since they formed in 2010.

Making a rare and rollicking appearance, this highly anticipated show will feature band favorites along with special surprises (and fan requests).

Dinner&Show Reservations provide premium seating and a $5 discount off admission (with purchase of entree), so make reservations early at (928) 282-1593.

Show-Only Tickets (no food/drink min.) are $25 and are sold online in advance at SusannahMartinMusic.com and at the door.

The Sedona-based 3MKi band features three virtuoso guitarists along with tantalizing lead male and female vocals, rich harmonies and a groovy beat.

Besides having busy solo recording and performing careers, the members of this quartet (consisting of father and son Robin and Eric Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki) together create a music group high on fun & creative synergy.

They infuse their exciting performance with an eclectic blend of rock, jazz, blues, flamenco, brazilian and crowd-pleasing hits from the ‘60 through the ‘90s.

Their catchy originals and unique versions of songs by artists such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting have won them an enthusiastic following on the local music scene and on tour.

Robin Miller (guitar/mandolin/vocals) brings a powerful blues and rock-based guitar and vocal sound to the group, honed by over forty years of professional experience. Many of his own bluesy rock tunes are featured in the band.

Equally excellent in Latin, pop and rock styles, Eric Miller (guitar/vocals) burns on the guitar, while delivering classic hits and jazzy originals with his velvet tenor voice.

Patrick Ki (guitar/ukulele/vocals) is a formally trained jazz & classical guitarist & ukulele player with a Hawaiian-influenced, lyrical-based sound.

He also drives a strong and deep rockin’ guitar groove to propel the group. Just watch out for the zingers he delivers as the group’s sly and silly emcee!

Pop, latin and jazz vocalist, Susannah Martin (vocals/percussion) warms the band with a sweet and sassy feminine flair.

From Aretha Franklin to Joni Mitchell, Susannah loves to wail on the timeless hits. She also adds a groovy back beat on the cajon/beat box.

The historic Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse is an ideal venue for entertainment and fine dining. Their beautiful showroom features rich wood detail, antique décor, a musical stage and dance floor.

A dance area will be provided for this concert.

For guests with Dinner & Show reservations, there will be guaranteed table seating in the showroom and full bar/dining service.

These guests will also receive premium show seating closer to the stage. Guests are also welcome to attend the Show-Only with no food or drink purchase required.

If desired, Show-Only guests will be able to order food and drink from the main bar and will be seated either at tables or concert style, depending on how many people attend.

Dinner&Show Tickets are $20 (at the door) with dinner reservations and purchase of entree. For Dinner&Show Reservations, call Relics at (928) 282-1593. Show-Only Tickets are $25/person, with no food or drink purchase required.

Tickets for $25 ‘Show-Only’ may be purchased in advance at SusannahMartinMusic.com or at the door on show night.

Relics Restaurant is located at 3235 Hwy 89A in West Sedona.