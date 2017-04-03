Hank Erwin kicks off week of music at Vino Di Sedona

The first Wednesday of every month brings Texas Americana, Folk, and Country Blues by singer-songwriter Hank Erwin to Vino Di Sedona, April 5, 7-10 p.m.

Hank has an incredible history of life experiences that have resulted in a collection of songs that tell his story. After five years as a merchant marine he logged over 1,000 days at sea, traveled over 200,000 nautical miles, was US Coast Guard certified as an Able Bodied Seaman, and delivered roughly 10 million tons of cargo. He made more money than he’d ever seen, blew more money than he’d ever seen, and lost all control of his life off the boat, which included any hopes of a music career.

He stepped off of the SS Wilfred Sykes on January 10, 2014, and he never went back. He had no way of knowing that day that music would soon become his focus again, and that he would spend most of the following year on tour, or that he’d spend the year after that fighting cancer ... and touring, or that he’d become the first member of his family to survive cancer. His gentle, but strong, soul echoes in his melodies, and he shares life’s lessons when he plays guitar and sings.

Adam Smith returns to Vino Di Sedona on Thursday, April 6, 7-10 p.m. This singer-songwriter was born a creative. Raised in the Appalachian Mountains of southeast Kentucky and discovered on the streets of Nashville, Adam is a self-taught musician who took to the piano at a very early age. Adam picked up the guitar and taught himself to play. After a few years of moving from small town to small town and working wherever he could, Adam’s desire to follow his dream of a career in music took over. At the age of 25 his hunger led him to the music capital, Nashville, where he lived in his car and sang for tips on the sidewalks.

It wasn’t long before Phoenix businessman Jim Colletti heard Adam’s singing and put Adam on his first plane ride to Arizona where, in the spring of 2010, Adam recorded his first full-length album Another Way to Get to Heaven, with a lineup of world-class musicians. In January of 2013, Adam released his sophomore album Around the Bend, showing significant growth both as a producer and songwriter.

Recorded in his home studio in Central Phoenix, his most recent and most personal album So Simple Now captures Smith in his element. With little more than his voice and the guitar and sometimes the piano, he manages to create a lush emotional soundscape that is all encompassing; sprinkled here-and-there with a few full production tracks.

Adam currently resides in Phoenix, AZ and his music is available on iTunes, and he’ll have CDs available during his show at Vino Di Sedona.

Friday night, April 7, 7-10 p.m., brings Cattywampus doing a fun blend of acoustic pop, and original songs by Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard), Tina Reichow (percussion, vocals), and Keith Smith (guitar, ukulele, vocals)

The trio puts a unique spin on pop with powerful vocals and sassy acoustic versions of everything from Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin. Taking top honors at the 2016 Flagstaff Folk Festival, this group will have you singing along and moving your feet in a groove that will leave you smiling for days to come. www.christyfisher.com

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday April 8 Wine Tasting is accompanied by Vocals by Paolo, 3:30-6:00 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Following Paolo is Meadowlark, 7-10 p.m. Be transported on a magic carpet ride as Meadowlark performs a vibrant, colorful mix of world-influenced music. Performing on flute, pennywhistles, and guitar, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark create an uplifting, instrumental voyage inspired by the beauty of natural places throughout the desert southwest. Meadowlark’s compositions meld influences as diverse as Celtic, African, and Mediterranean traditions to create captivating, organic music which is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope.

Also on the menu: Fresh arrangements of music by pop favorites such as Cat Stevens, Norah Jones, Van Morrison, The Beatles and more! Visit www.MeadowlarkMusic.com for video and more information.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona April 9, 6-9 p.m. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles just two and a half years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.