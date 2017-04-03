At Northern Arizona Thermal Imaging, Healing Art blends with Fine Art along with living plants, and symbols of nature for a soothing, restorative experience. Wendy Harford of ‘NOTJUSTPAPIER’ recently worked with Carol Conti of N AZ Thermal Imaging to create the Living Branch sculpture for Conti to display many of her healing stones, crystals, messaging, and miniature nature sculpture, as well as drape her vining plants over the 4-foot-x-6-foot window of her consultation room.

Harford, a multi-media Cottonwood artist has been a regular client of Conti for five years. During a 2016 consultation Conti challenged Harford to create the branch in trade for her 2017 annual Health Screening. The branch is shaped and molded together using Harford’s favorite mediums, ‘papier mache’ and natural objects. Conti visited Harford in her home studio/gallery with a box of bit’s n pieces to be applied to the branch.

Recently hung, ‘Living Branch’ now graces the window in Conti’s consultation room, draped with vines, and helps to create that important atmosphere of healing nature. About her work, Harford quotes from her poem ‘Heart Born Eyes’ “There is not in life that is not art, when you open your eyes and with them your heart.”

Harford states “nature is my ultimate inspiration, it brings me the deepest most profound moments of life.” Harford cannot imagine true healing without art and nature: “earth is the spirit of the body that heals from within and cradles the mind in process”.

Conti’s vision of healing is to Illuminate Health by providing health screening that is painless and non- invasive with Medical Thermal Imaging.

After years of deliberation and research as a Radiologic Technologist and one of the first registered Mammographers in the Nation, Conti discovered that Medical Thermal Imaging had advanced to the point where cancer formation may be found up to ten years before other process.

High Definition, Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging can actually image changes in tissue before it turns to cancer.

Early detection of many different issues can then be treated before they become life threatening. With her many years of experience during the evolution of radiology, mammography to Medical Thermal Imaging, Conti feels confident that this is the new gold standard for early detection.

When asked why she enjoys doing what she does, Conti states “I simply enjoy saving lives.” The colorful digital mapping of the images are truly works of art in themselves.

Conti proudly and purposefully displays the work of several local artists, all expressive of nature, natural objects and wildlife: Sharon Vincent Porter of Sedona, “My style is not something I intend, it is what develops from my personality’s engagement with the sensual world”.

Marika Vaaranen of Camp Verde, “It really feels as if I step into the river of life and just start flowing with it”.



David Lash of Flagstaff Arizona, “the wild is not something or some place outside of us, but a vital core of our being.”

Harford is also participating in the April 22 Old Town Art Festival in Old Town Cottonwood, Sedona Visual Artist Coalition ‘Open Studio Tour’ and currently has work on display at Old Town Center for the Arts, Red Rooster Café, and Dragonfly Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood.