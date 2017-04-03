Lanning Gallery presents ‘Rolling Hills and Rounded Earth’

Lanning Gallery in Sedona opens the new exhibition “Rolling Hills and Rounded Earth: The Art of Slava TCH and Bob Smith” and welcomes both artists to the gallery for an opening night 1st Friday reception, April 7th, from 5-8 pm.

Neo-primitivism may best define the rich encaustic landscapes by Russian artist Slava TCH. The places he depicts seem at once both mythical and sacramental. TCH, who grew up as Viatcheslav Tchstiline in Russia, received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Ukrainian Academy of Arts.

He initially painted with oil in a realistic manner, paintings as well as monumental murals. TCH received top awards from Moscow’s Central House of Artist (CHA), Russia’s largest exhibition center and received a museum medal for panoramic display.

When he immigrated to Canada in the mid-1990s and turned to encaustic as his medium, awards and honors continued. He also made his name easier for his new audience: Slava, in Russian, means Glory and TCH stands for Tone, Color and Harmony.

For TCH, the process of painting engulfs him fully and encaustic’s sculptural qualities, as melting wax meets pigment, allows him to create luminous, three-dimensional worlds that suit his vision perfectly.

When artist Bob Smith is asked about staying with his work as a potter for over forty years he explains that it is because he has been changed, “significantly and irrevocably by making clay art; because my head, hands and heart have come together during this active, long-term pursuit of my dreams.”

Whether saggar-fired vessels with their silky surfaces or raku with bright surfaces that capture the red rock tones of our area, Bob Smith excels in these complicated, and always unpredictable style. Both styles rely on utilizing a variety of combustible materials, both organic and inorganic, either immediately after a firing while the piece is still glowing yellow (raku), or placed within a saggar with the piece during firing. This is where Smith’s experience shows, in learning the effects of heat on each of his varied combustibles. The resulting effects on his vessels’ surfaces are remarkable.

Stop in to the opening of “Rolling Hills and Rounded Earth: The Art of Slava TCH and Bob Smith” and meet both celebrated artists. This exhibition runs through April 16th.

