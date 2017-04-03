Going in Style

Warner Bros.



Director: Zach Braff

Writers: Theodore Melfi, Edward Cannon

Producers: Donald De Line, Bruce Berman, et al.

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Joey King, Ann-Margret, Michael Caine, Maria Dizzia, Melanie Nicholls-King, Katlyn Carlson, et. al.

A reboot of the 1979 movie that was directed by Martin Brest and featured George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg.

Three seniors, who are living social security check to check and even reduced to eating dog food at times, decide they have had enough.

So, they plan to rob a bank...problem is, they don’t even know how to handle a gun.

A social commentary on growing old in America and what we are sometimes driven to, due to circumstances.

Rated PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material.

The Case for Christ

Pure Flix Entertainment

Director: Jon Gunn

Writers: Brian Bird, Lee Strobel



Producers: Elizabeth Hatcher-Travis, Michael Scott, et al.

Cast: Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, Robert Forster, et. al.

Based on the true story of an award-winning investigative journalist -- and avowed atheist -- who applies his well-honed journalistic and legal skills to disprove the newfound Christian faith of his wife... with unexpected, life-altering results.

Rated PG for thematic elements including medical descriptions of crucifixion, and incidental smoking.

Cezanne and I

Magnolia Pictures



Director: Danièle Thompson

Writer: Danièle Thompson

Producers: Albert Koski, Vivien Aslanian, Florian Genetet-Morel, Nadia Khamlichi, Albert Koski, et al.

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, Déborah François, Sabine Azéma, Freya Mavor, Pierre Yvon, Gérard Meylan, Laurent Stocker, Félicien Juttner, Flore Babled, Romain Cottard, Alexandre Kouchner, et. al.

A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists - painter Paul Cézanne (Guillaume Gallienne) and writer Emile Zola (Guillaume Canet) - from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne.

Rated R for language, sexual references and nudity.