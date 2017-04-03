Old Town Cottonwood rolls out red carper for 2nd Saturday Art Walk

Come down to Old Town, Saturday, April 8, 6-9 p.m., for Second Saturday Art Walk. There will be live music on the street in addition to all of the Art Walk festivities.

For more information contact the individual business or email secondsatoldtown@gmail.com.

Old Town Frame Company

Old Town Frame Co. will be displaying a sneak peak of works by May’s featured artist, Janet Weaver. Her series “Summer Sizzle” will be brightening up the gallery, as these oil paintings portray colorful cactus flowers in bloom. Inspired by the fleeting beauty that comes to life in the often brown desert, Janet Weaver has created six amazing pieces that will make you appreciate the small wonders of our desert landscape.

Steve Easterling will be performing and snacks and wine will be on hand.

Arizona Stronghold

April’s Second Saturday Art Walk at Arizona Stronghold shouldn’t be missed. The tasting room will be featuring their own Arizona Stronghold family of artists. Join Assistant Tasting Room Manager Jason Dudley of Wicked Mountain Art, and Tasting Room Associates Alex Liljenburg with his aquatic cartoon life, Sedona Dumyahn and her acrylic “off the wall” paintings, and Holly Howard’s dark, rustic photographs. Stop by, enjoy a glass of wine, and take a gander at the amazing mix of talent from the Arizona Stronghold team. ​

Hart of AZ Gallery

Hart of AZ presents Harpy Trails playing from 6 pm to 8 pm. Sketch Artist Mary Rochelle Burnham will be doing portrait sketches for $20 and featured artist Jordan Ross will be available to talk about her unusual and unique art.

Manheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art

ARC is celebrating its one-year anniversary and partnership with The Manheim Gallery by having a group exhibition of all of the artists who have had solo or two person exhibitions at the gallery in this past year. Also featured aree new outdoor steel sculptures, paintings by Santa Fe artist Blair Vaughn-Gruler, local painter Nancy Ruby and illustrations on paper by European artist Natalie Pudalov.

Evening music by violinist ‘Sonya’ band ensemble in the outdoor sculpture garden.

Studio Z and TL Gallery and Studio

Studio Z & TL Studio will have pottery and ceramic sculptures for sale and on display as well as live demonstrations and hands on experience.

Come by and spin the potter’s wheel! Look for these demonstrations in the tents located in front of Studio Z and TL Studio which is located on the corner of North Main Street and on 4th Street.

Treasure Junkies

Treasure Junkies newly opened shop next to the book store features hand-crafted work by locals. Functional art on furniture, handmade furniture, hand painted garments, fine art in oil and prints, local photography, sculptures and more.

Winery 101

Winery 101, in their new location on Main Street next to Arizona Stronghold, will have a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed by their grand opening event until 8 pm. Door prizes, raffle prizes and live music.