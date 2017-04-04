Letter: Camp Verde stepped it up for Meals on Wheels March

Editor:

I would like to express my sincerest and warmest thanks to Russ Martin, Town Manager, and his family, for leading our Meals on Wheels March.



I would also like to thank Delores Cryder and Michelle Holliday of The Haven, Residents of Valley View Apartments, Residents of Camp Verde for making this year’s March a fabulous success. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Denny’s Restaurant for providing the sausage and pancake breakfast to our Walkers.



I also want to extend those same thanks to my four wonderful volunteer helpers, without whom this March would not have been the success it turned out to be. Thank you, Trish Peterson, Penelope Cook, Julie Keeney and Teri Okon.



I hope to see all of you again next year when we will have our Third Annual March. I would especially like to extend a most grateful voice of gratitude to Verde Brewing Company, who pledged 10 percent of their sales the day of the March to Meals on Wheels. Their contribution put us over the top of my goal of $1,000.

Marie De Clue

Camp Verde Promotions