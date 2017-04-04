Obituary: Gary Lamm 1942-2016

Gary Lamm, of Camp Verde, passed away on March 28, 2017. He was born on March 3, 1942 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gary belonged to the Knights of Columbus and drove for YES the Arc.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda Lamm.
Services have been held at Westcott Funeral Home and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Burial was held at All Souls Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
