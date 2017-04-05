Verde Heritage 1970: Verde Valley Lumber Company Burned.

An electrical short is believed to be the cause of the fire that gutted the building. Plans are being made to rebuild on the same site.

"In one of the greatest tragedies in Cottonwood's history, the Verde Valley Lumber Company was completely gutted by fire last Thursday evening, March 26."

"The loss has tentatively been estimated at more than $150,000. Inventory alone has been estimated at about $100,000."

"Don McDonald, manager, has said that his company is very likely to rebuild. The official decision has not been made on this, however. Company representatives are now in discussions with insurance representatives. An official decision on rebuilding will be made soon."

"Verde Valley Lumber, since the fire, has been conducting regular business from an office set up in the Sobley Building. This is directly across the street from their burned out location. The telephone number remains the same. The company is an Arizona corporation and has an affiliate firm at Flagstaff. A truck has been supplied by the Flagstaff affiliate. Materials and supplies being sold here are coming out of the Flagstaff inventory."

"From descriptions given by witnesses, it is thought that the fire broke out in the back of the building and back of the closed shed. It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical short of some kind. A saw and pipe threading machine were located in the immediate area where it is thought the fire started."

"Cottonwood Fire Chief Glenn Skidmore has estimated that some 1,790,000 gallons of water were pumped in fighting the fire. Some 200 gallons of gasoline were used by the fire trucks. Carlos Gallegos is assistant chief."

"Twenty-one Cottonwood firemen responded to the fire call with four pieces of equipment being used by the Cottonwood Fire Department. Nine firemen and two pieces of equipment came from the Clarkdale Fire Department. Max Bode is fire chief. The Lake Montezuma Fire Department also offered help."

"Water from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital water tank was used when the Cottonwood Water Company tank was almost depleated."

"Sue Finch, who works at the Dairy Queen, reported the fire at about 5:35 p.m. Tommy Dickinson pulled the alarm at Cottonwood's No. 2 station in Smelter City. Coffee and sandwiches were provided all night long by Kemerling's Dairy Queen, Mrs. Ben Martin, and many others whose names are not known."

"The Clarkdale Fire Department laid 1,000 feet of 2 1/2 inch line."

"For some time, at the height of the blaze, it appeared that the fire would spread and take the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Shivers next door to the lumber company. The Shivers family was not home at the time. Bystanders moved everything out of the Shivers family home to the lot across the street when it was feared that the house might go. Although it was not destroyed by the fire, damage to the house was great because of the flames, heat and water."

"The Shivers, who were at Lake Mead fishing at the time of the fire, estimate their damage at about $10,000. The house alone suffered some $3,000 worth of damage and some of the salvaged furniture was damaged. An auto, Rototiller, 2 lawn mowers, cabanas, lawn chairs, tools, plumbing equipment, and many other items were destroyed by the fire when the barn burned."

"The Shivers are now renting a house in Cottonwood. About half of their remaining items are at the rented house with the remainder of their goods now in storage."

"The extensive fire battle lasted for about four hours. Mop-up fire fighting lasted throughout the night and most of Friday. High winds hampered the fire fighters."

"Only a few items of office equipment were saved at the lumber company."

"Pictures were taken by Chuck Mabery, Helen Dick, Marty Marten, and John Bell."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, April 2, 1970; pages 1 and 31.)

"VERDE VALLEY LUMBER COMPANY WILL REBUILD ON ITS PRESENT SITE."

"The Verde Valley Lumber Company will definitely rebuild on its present site, Don McDonald, manager, has announced."

"The new store building will have a 60-foot front and be 36 feet deep. It will have a slump block front with the other three sides being cinder block. Storage facilities will be constructed behind the store building and the storage sheds which survived the fire will be extended another 100 feet."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, April 9, 1970; page 1.)

The new Verde Valley Lumber Company Building on Main Street, near "the curve," was later remodeled by the City of Cottonwood and is now used by their Development Services.