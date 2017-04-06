Obituary: Anna E. Anderson

Anna E. Anderson, 88 of Cornville, passed away on April 1, 2017. She was born on August 1, 1928 in Ottmachau, Germany.
Anna spent 60+ years teaching Sunday School and Jr. Church. She attended First Southern Baptist in Cornville and had a love for animals.
Anna is survived by her husband of 64 years Fred Anderson; daughters Sylvia Ray (Michael) of Cottonwood and Helen Behlow (Paul) of Pahrump, NV; 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
