Play ball: Little League season opens (with video)

It was opening day at the Cottonwood Parks & Recreation baseball fields Saturday morning as a huge crowd showed up for ceremonies and to cheer on upcoming players in tee ball,
Little League, and older baseball and softball leagues. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.