What's Happening: April 7, 2017.

Cottonwood Contra Dance returns April 15



The next Cottonwood Contra Dance is on Saturday, April 15th at the Clemenceau School Building, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood. Our live band will be Mountain High, featuring Ron Paul on keyboard, Jim Glish on guitar, Sonja Whisman and Pat Rowold on fiddle, and Susan Billingsly on concertina. Michael Barraclough will teach and call the dances. Be sure to arrive at 6:30PM for a lesson on the basics, and then dance until 10PM. No partner or experience is required; wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Please bring a snack to share if possible. The donation is $10 per dancer and $7 for students. Call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com for more information.

52nd annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour scheduled May 20-21

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 52nd Annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 20-21, 2017 for a look at some never before shown gems in the mile-high town.

Visitors may have wondered about the large building on Hill Street on the way up to the Grand Hotel. The owners of the Clubhouse will open their doors for a preview of this amazing structure. Originally a hospital, in 1928 the mining company decided to create a clubhouse for employees and residents of Jerome and Clarkdale. There was a modern library, ballroom, meeting rooms, kitchen, ladies lounge and cloakroom. The building is about to be renovated into beautiful condos and guests will have a tour of the spaces before their transformation. Six more homes are on the tour including a charming small house on The Boardwalk.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town for your tickets. The Tour starts with ticket sales at Spook Hall on Hull Avenue. As last year, adults will pay $20 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps (not handicapped accessible) so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure. Three of the venues by the Clubhouse are close enough to walk from one to the next. Then board a van to be driven to a home in The Gulch. Back in the van, you will be driven to the North/Dundee area for a look at 3 more homes, all filed with charm and loving attention to detail.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or call the chamber at 928-634-2900.

Benefit Softball Tournament for Durran family

Men’s Division April 22, Co-Ed Division April 23, $250 Entry Fee, Winner in each Division Wins $250.00 (Play for Free). Call now to reserve your spot. 928-592-2848. Proceeds to help the Donnie & Rebecca Durran Family, as Rebecca fights a rare cancer, Clear Cell Sarcoma. Specialized medical treatment for this rare cancer is in Illinois, where Rebecca will undergo radiation therapy for five weeks, and surgeries will follow.

Anyone who has the responsibility of being a working parent can certainly feel their emotional, physical, and financial struggle. If you are unable to participate in the Tournament and want to sponsor, $100.00 donation will have placement on the Official T-Shirt.

You can get an Official T-Shirt by donating $20 or more if you can. Please join us April 22 & 23 to show our support for the Durrans. In addition to the Tournament, there will be a silent auction, food, refreshments, and raffles. To enter your team, order a shirt or if you can help in some way, please contact Ken Wood at 928-592-2848. Please make all checks payable to: Donnie Durran. Checks can be mailed to: Ken Wood: 314 N. Palo Verde, Cottonwood AZ 86326.

Indoor yard sale for VFW Post 7400 Auxiliary

VFW Post 7400 Auxiliary is hosting a hugh indoor yard sale April 20, 21 and the 22nd from 8:00 am till 3:00 pm. Will also have a bake sale. Come and support our Veterans. All proceeds will benefit our local Veterans.

Volunteers needed for Verde Valley Fair May 3-7

The Verde Valley Fair is coming, Wednesday, May 3rd through Sunday May 7th, 2017.

We are in need of volunteers to cover two-hour shifts at Livestock Events, Arena Events and in the Arts & Crafts Hall Hours vary. If you are interested, please respond to sponsors@vvfair.com call us at 928-634-3290 or stop by the Fair Office at 800 E Cherry St, Cottonwood.

'Panacea or Playing God' by Shri Srikanth April 13

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Brown Bag Brain Buzz is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Listen to Shri talk about recent breakthroughs in gene editing techniques that have made changing the genetic code precise and easy; so easy that a modestly equipped high school lab or even a home lab can accomplish this task. Shri will review the technology known as CRISPR that makes this possible. Based on techniques used in nature this technique allows a “search and replace” function to be made to any genetic code or DNA sequence. It holds great promise in treating genetic disorders such as Huntington’s syndrome and many others. But it also opens the door for wiping out entire species as well as ushering in the day of “designed babies.” Shri will discuss some of these ethical questions and how to deal with them.

Shri was born in India and has a Ph. D. in Physics from Boston University. For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Summer, fall semester registration at Yavapai College

Open registration for the summer and fall semesters at Yavapai College (YC) will begin next week. Summer semester open registration starts on Monday, April 10, at 7 a.m., and fall semester open registration begins on Monday, April 24 at 7 a.m.

“Since many classes fill up quickly, we recommend that new students begin planning their schedules ahead of registration in order to get the classes they want,” said Kim Kapin, YC director of marketing and communications.

Whether you’re preparing for transfer to a university, pursuing job training or just curious about a particular subject, you can find plenty of options at six YC campuses throughout the county. Classes ranging from Anthropology to Zumba are offered in person, online and in a combination known as “hybrid.”

Registration must be completed online at www.yc.edu/enroll. Help is available for the registration process, academic advising and financial aid by contacting the YC Answer Center, at 928-445-7300 in Prescott, or 928-634-7501 in the Verde Valley. Or, email answercenter@yc.edu.

“YC is approaching 50 years in existence and continues to be one of the highest quality, affordable colleges in Arizona with a transfer student GPA that ranks in the top 15 percent nationally, and trade and technical programs boasting high job-placement rates,” adds Kapin. “Serving our region’s growing retirement population, we also offer lifelong learning courses that are peer taught – a workout center, a hiking trail with fitness stations, beautiful public tennis courts and pool facilities. There’s something for everybody here.”

Old Town Arts Festival planned April 22

Looking for a staycation and a great way to celebrate Earth Day this year? Head to the Verde Valley for a weekend of wine, art and earthy fun! The Verde Valley Arts Council will host its inaugural Old Town Arts Festival on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature fine arts, selected fine crafts from Arizona artists, as well as live entertainment, wine tasting by Winery 101 and Pillsbury Wines, along with farm to table demonstrations and food.

Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) is a major sponsor of the event and will be hosting part of the festival on their grounds. They will present the world class Japanese Taiko drummer Ken Koshio & Kenzoo’s Celebration of the Earth as the headliner concert. The concert will begin in the OTCA Theater building at 7 pm. Tickets are available online and in Cottonwood at Mt Hope Foods and Desert Dancer, or in Sedona at the Local Juicery.

The Mannheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art is another major sponsor and is located across the street from the Arts Center. They will be displaying a newly installed sculpture garden on their grounds along with new paintings by Santa Fe artist Blair Vaughn-Gruler and works on paper by Natasha Pudalov.

Other activities include a ‘Trash to Treasure’ fashion show that will feature recycled, repurposed, and reclaimed clothing and fabrics to delight festival goers. To put some spice and taste into the festival offerings, local chef Chris Dobrowolski – owner of the Schoolhouse Restaurant and Serenitie Restaurant and Burger Bar – will host a chef ‘Chopped’ competition with locally-grown produce and micro-greens to kick off his newly opened restaurant, the ‘The Muse Bistro’. The restaurant is located in the remodeled cottage located in the front of the OTCA complex.​​ The competition features three of The Verde Valley’s best hidden chefs who will go head to head in a chopped style battle to create a simple snack for our guests. Different than most food contests, the audience will vote on the best appetizer!

Mask-maker and performance artist Pash Galbavy will interact with attendees as an earth spirit who will offer earth blessings and photo opportunities at the festival. She will also give an Earth Day mask presentation that will inspire participants to think in new ways about their impact on the planet and how to live lighter, from the inside out!

Throughout the festival there will be presentations and talks in the Old Town Center for the Arts Theater. Longtime environmental advocate Richard Sidy, Director of Gardens for Humanity, will provide the opening remarks for the festival. Belle Starr, Deputy Director with the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, will present: What Do Seeds Have to Do with It? An interactive talk that contemplates “Where do seeds come from and why is it important to have local, well adapted, deliciously procured seed stock to hold up our burgeoning local food systems?” Verde Valley Wine Consortium Vice President, Paula Woolsey and Gavin Gallivant of Winery 101, will both speak about the art and ecology of growing wine in the Verde Valley.

This is event is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Old Town Center for the Arts, Mannheim Gallery and ARC Contemporary Fine Art, The Muse Bistro, Winery 101, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Cottonwood Economic Development Council, Local First Arizona, and Arizona Home Town Radio Group.

For more on the Old Town Arts Festival, visit oldtownartsfest.com

Natural health workshop on digestive health

The ECO Learning Center will be hosting a free natural health workshop on digestive health Thursday, April 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Participants can find relief from poor digestion and learn ways to heal their bodies during this free session. This experiential workshop will cover exercises, healing foods, herbs, how to treat digestive symptoms, healing methods, Q&A, and lifestyle tips to repair and revitalize digestive organs.

This course will be led by Juniper Yang, ECO’s Director of Education, Certified Health Coach, and Program Director of the Revitalizing Detox Retreat at Sedona Mago Retreat. For over 18 years, Juniper has dedicated her life to helping people live healthier and happier lives through lifestyle, mindfulness, diet and exercise.

This event is FREE and will be held at the Cottonwood ECO Learning Center 3360 E SR 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please RSVP by calling 928-641-6817.

Dr. David Garcia to discuss education issues

The Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) will host a breakfast on Thursday, April 20 at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant to discuss issues facing public education. The featured speaker, Dr. David Garcia, an education professor at ASU, was the Democratic nominee for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2014 and is considering a repeat run for that position.

There are numerous bills currently pending in the Arizona State Legislature that would impact a wide range of education issues from caps on school recess time and increasing police in schools, to funding measures and expanding school vouchers. One bill would even determine if children can carry and apply sunscreen, considered an over the counter drug by the FDA, during school hours. Dr. Garcia will provide an update on the status of these and other education bills. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.



Perhaps among the most controversial of the bills that are currently pending is a proposal to expand Empowerment Savings Accounts (ESAs), also known as vouchers. DORR hosted a well-attended forum on March 2 that addressed that issue. ESAs are a controversial topic as they pay taxpayer funds directly to families for a variety of education expenses. Arizona was the first state to offer ESAs, beginning in 2011 as an option for parents of children with special needs. The proposed expansion of the program would potentially transfer some public school funding to private schools and home school programs.



DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus performing at Beaver Creek School

The Beaver Creek Kiwanis are sponsoring two performances by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus as a fundraiser for afterschool activities at Beaver Creek School. Showtimes are 5 PM and 7:30 PM on Thursday, April 20, at Beaver Creek School located at 4810 E Beaver Creek Rd in Rimrock. Child/senior tickets are $7 in advance and $8 Circus Day. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $13 Circus Day. Tickets are available at Beaver Creek School, Kiwanis Clothes Closet, Rimrock Resales Thrift Store, Beaver Creek Traders, Cricket’s Restaurant and Candy’s Creekside Cottage. Please contact Carol Keeton, BC Kiwanis President, at 928-606-4050 for further information.

Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference 2017

The Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition (VWRC) announces The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference on May 10-11, 2017.

This two-day event will kick off with Verde Watershed field trips on Wednesday, May 10, led by local watershed experts. On Thursday, May 11, participants can attend conference sessions and hear the opening and keynote speakers at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic Clarkdale.

This event is held to bring together the broad network of partners, community members, local leadership, scientists, restoration practitioners, business owners, and all other river enthusiasts who have a vested interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed.

Tickets are $35 for entry to the two-day event. The ticket price includes access to field trips and conference activities. Two of the 12 field trips planned have an extra cost.

Field trips will highlight the Verde River Watershed’s recreation, ecology, hydrology, restoration, wildlife, and community in locations ranging from the Verde River Headwaters to Fossil Creek, with many options in between, across the Verde Valley touring recreation, restoration, and cultural sites.

Day two of the conference welcomes opening speaker Mr. Vincent Randall, Elder of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, and keynote speaker Ms. Sarah Porter, Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy.

The conference aims to bring participants into the fold of the state of the Verde River Watershed through discussions on Sustaining Flows, Restoring Habitat, and Building Community.

To see the event schedule, full list of sponsors, and to register visit http://bit.do/Verde-Conference. For any questions, please contact Laura Jones, Conference Planner, at laura@verderivergreenway.org, call (928) 451-6860 or visit http://www.verderivergreenway.org. VWRC invites the community to join for this inaugural event and contribute to its success.

VWRC is a program of Friends of Verde River Greenway (Friends), a non-profit 501(c)3. VWRC is a collaborative effort uniting landowners, organizations and agencies in their common interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. Friends restores, preserves and promotes the natural, cultural, scenic and recreational resources of the Verde River and its tributaries.

Verde Lakes Recreational Corporation to meet May 6

The Verde Lakes Recreational Corporation is a non-profit organization that manages the Ponds/ Verde Lakes off of Aspen in the Verde Lakes II area. We are having a meeting to decide the future of our ponds and asking all voting members to attend on May 6th, which is a Saturday, at 10am. We will be meeting at the picnic tables near the parking lot next to the ponds. We will be discussing what we can do to ensure a brighter future for our lovely ponds.

If you are interested in becoming a member membership dues of $35 per year. If you would like to donate services or finances to bring the ponds back to an enjoyable state, please contact VLRC President Scott Davison at (623)313-5587 or Vice-President Russell Moore at (928) 451-4511.