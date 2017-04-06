Yang shines on tennis court and classroom

After learning about the sport and getting interested in it through an online game, Mingus Union junior girls tennis player Pei-Wen Yang is excelling on the court this year as well as the classroom.

With a singles record of 8-1, Yang is a big reason for the success of No. 17 Mingus Union (7-2, 3-1 Section II).

Mingus Union head coach Andrea Meyer said during matches Yang can explain her strategy.

“When I send Pei-Wen onto the court, she goes into her head, she goes internally into figuring out the machinations of the match and what she needs to do,” Meyer said.

Yang’s only singles loss was against No. 2 Notre Dame Prep (15-0, 7-0 Section II).

Meyer said Yang always has an answer for whatever her opponent throws at her.

Yang received the Victory with Honor award at the Mingus Union High School District governing board meeting last month.

“She’s worked hard all season, she’s highly coachable, she will make the changes that I ask her to make, she’s just an ideal player,” Meyer said. “She’s also a great student, she’s taking AP courses and so on, high grade point average. She spends a lot of time studying. She’s just constitutionally a very fierce player.”

VVN: How do you think the season has gone for you?

Yang: I think I’ve been improving quite a lot this season compared to last year, especially in serves. Like last year I could not make any serves in, but this year I’ve been consistent with my serves.

VVN: Is that something that you consciously wanted to work on or is that something that’s just developed?

Yang: For two years I’ve been trying to improve on my serves because I know compared to other players, they not very good and this year I’ve been noticing that I’ve been getting them in (laughs), so I’m very proud of that.

VVN: I remember in the beginning of the season coach talked about how big serving is in the high school game, do you think that that’s helped you a lot?

Yang: Oh yeah, because that’s the first point in and the other team has to return it and so if your first serve is in, you could possibly get an ace, which is where you serve and they don’t hit back.

VVN: How long have you been playing tennis?

Yang: This is my third year.

VVN: How did you get into it?

Yang: I first started playing an online game and I thought it was pretty awesome, so that’s how I knew the tennis scores and how it went, the rules. And so that got me really interested in tennis.

VVN: Do you play any other sports?

Yang: I used to play softball but in high school so far it’s been tennis only.

VVN: So you focused on tennis because they’re in the same season or you just didn’t want to play high school softball?

Yang: Well mostly because I strive to be a straight A student, I’m very busy, so I would only like one sport during a season, so it doesn’t interrupt my work throughout the school year.

VVN: Coach talked about how flexible she is when it comes to school, how much does that help?

Yang: Oh it’s very helpful, like today I had to go to tutoring and talk with my teacher concerning my grades and she allowed me to do that and so I was very grateful for that. She’s very flexible.

VVN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Yang: Art.

VVN: How come?

Yang: Because I like making art, I think I specialize in making art, I enjoy it.

VVN: How long have you been volunteering?

Yang: I’ve been volunteering at Verde Valley Medical Center since eighth grade, so four years now, working at the gift shop.

VVN: What’s that like?

Yang: Oh it’s very fun, I’m the cashier and I’m pretty fast and I also do dish-washing and sometimes helping preparing the foods.

VVN: Who’s your favorite teacher, if you have one?

Yang: Mr. (Jason) Teague, which is the art teacher and Ms. (Leeza) Miller, who is the match teacher.

VVN: How come?

Yang: Well Ms. Miller, she loves to talk to you, she can strike up a conversation very easily and I’m usually the shy person so I don’t usually confront someone (laughs) and so when she talks to me, it makes me feel very happy and Mr. Teague because he’s very understanding. To be honest, sometimes I think he could be a really great counselor, better than counselors here to be honest and he’s just really cool.

VVN: Have you thought about where you want to be in five years?

Yang: Oh yeah, well I plan to go to UC San Diego, which is University of California San Diego, to be with my sister, she went there and I also plan to major in dentistry, so I hope to be a dentist.

VVN: Getting back to tennis, what’s been your favorite match this season?

Yang: Oh, there are quite a lot of matches but I forgot which place or who we went against, but I remember going against a girl who was evenly matched with me, throughout the whole game. And it was like seeing another version of me because she hit just like me but the consistent hits that she tried to do, it really mirrors what I tried to do. So that was really an interesting match because it lasted quite a while.