Bread of Life claims ‘Hunger No More’

CAMP VERDE – Bread of Life Missions will hold its first Hunger No More dinner and auction on April 28 at the Cliff Castle Casino Conference Center.

Inspired by the longtime Denim and Lace fundraiser once held by the Camp Verde Library Endowment, Bread of Life has a plan to one day have its own facility. The mission calls that fundraising effort Hunger No More.

According to Phoebe Hach, president of the Bread of Life board of directors, Bread of Life wants to own and operate its own facility so it can offer the following:

· Meals offered more often, including lunch meals to better help children and elderly

· Food boxes available more often and better selection of contents

· A larger warehouse which would allow for more food delivery and help supply other area food banks

· Commercial kitchen would allow providing Meals on Wheels for this area

· Services for the needy, elderly and the homeless

· Meeting area for area groups

· Youth Center

This is a pre-sold event, Hach said. Which means tickets are only available beforehand.

Tickets are available at Camp Verde Bashas’ and Old World Guns.

The event will include a catered meal, musical entertainment, and live auction with items donated from area businesses, artists, and individuals.

Local epicurean Debbie Roulette has been enlisted to be the evening’s chef, with auctioneer Amber Labat and musician Eric Haynie also on hand to lend their talents to the evening’s festivities.

Major auction items will include a three-night stay in a two-bedroom suite for six at Sedona Hyatt Pinon Pointe resort, one night at the Jerome Grand Hotel and dinner for two at Asylum Restaurant, four first-class tickets on the Verde Canyon Railroad, and a three-month membership at Snap Fitness.

Hach also said that Bread of Life would like to give out door prizes at this first gala event.

“We just don’t know yet what they’ll be,” Hach said.

Tickets for the dinner are $50 each, with a portion deductible, Hach said. All money spent on the auction is deductible.

Anyone not able to attend but would like to contribute, donations can also be sent to Bread of Life Mission, P.O. Box 2991, Camp Verde AZ 86322.

Donations can also be accepted at the Bread of Life website: www.bolmaz.org.

Or call 928-592-8997 for more information.

