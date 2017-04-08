Camp Verde churches combine for single Easter morning service

CAMP VERDE – Seven Camp Verde churches have decided that this year’s Easter message could be better delivered as one.

Led by guest speaker Dr. Bob Reccord, this community-wide Easter celebration will be held at 10 a.m. April 16 on the Sam Hammerstrom Football Field at Camp Vere High School.

Participating churches include Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Calvary Chapel of Camp Verde, Camp Verde Community Church, Montezuma Chapel, New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, and Parkside Community Church.

“When we considered the potential attendance of all seven churches for Easter Sunday and the interest of the community, we realized that no building in the area would house us,” said Scott Evans, pastor of Calvary Chapel of Camp Verde.

About 1,500 chairs have been rented for the Easter service, and the stadium bleachers will be made available for overflow, Evans said.

A worship team made up of many of the churches will lead the music. And Dr. Reccord, a well-known evangelist, Bible teacher and author will deliver the Easter message.

The special Easter service will include child care for ages 2-5, parking hosts with shuttle service if needed, greeters, bottled water, and snacks and coffee after the service, Evans also said.

For more information, call 928-567-2171 or visit www.facebook.com/campverdecommunityeastercelebration.