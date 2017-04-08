Cottonwood News Roundup

Council conducts interviews, appoints staff

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood City Council held a regular meeting April 4 at the Council Chambers building located 826 N. Main St.



The Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Yavapai County for the county to participate in Cottonwood’s Community Cleanup event scheduled for April 29.

The Council approved a resolution, appointing Monica Jacobs to be a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, and also approved resolutions, appointing Judd Wasden, Ed Kiyler, and Thomas Narwid as members of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Council interviewed Helaine Kurot and Paul Anderson for the Personnel Board, and Ed Kiyler and Steve Dockery will be interviewed at a future meeting.

The Council approved resolutions, appointing Anna Kremer and Janie Randall as associate magistrates for the municipal court, and also approved a resolution, appointing Mary E. Hamm as a Judge Pro-Tem for the municipal court with dissenting votes from Mayor Tim Elinski and Council Member Tosca Henry.

--Jennifer Kucich

P&Z approves conditional use permit for Muse Bistro

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission held a special meeting April 3 at the City Council Chambers located 826 N. Main St. The Commission unanimously approved, with eight stipulations, a conditional use permit to operate Muse Bistro - a restaurant in the commercial/residential zoning district. It is located 735 N. Main St.

The stipulations are as follows: 1. That the project is developed in conformance with the development plans submitted for the April 3 meeting; 2. Comply with all Building, Planning and Zoning, Fire Department and Yavapai County Health Department conditions prior to occupancy; 3. A Commercial Paint Permit for exterior modifications is required prior to any changes; 4. A Sign Permit is required under a separate permit with staff; 5. Outdoor music would require another Conditional Use Permit to be approved by the Planning Commission by a separate permit process; 6. Outside ADA parking to be re-striped and new signage to meet the minimum requirements of ADA; 7. Exterior lighting meet Dark Sky Compliance; 8. A Certificate of Zoning Compliance documenting the completion of the Conditional Use Permit conditions shall be issued prior to the Certificate of Occupancy.

--Jennifer Kucich

P&Z approves conditional use permit for guest house

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit, with stipulations, to allow a 750 square foot guest house to be constructed. The guest house will be located on a property zoned single family residential, located on the west side of Sixth Street between Elm Street and Fir Street. The applicant said the guest house will be an in-law quarters for her parents. They are currently staying in her house, she said, and this will allow them to have their own space.

The stipulations include: 1. That the project is developed in conformance with the site plans submitted Feb. 21; 2. That the project conforms to Code Review Board comments dated Feb. 21; 3. A certificate of Zoning Compliance documenting the completion of conditions shall be issued within six months (Oct. 3).

--Jennifer Kucich