Harlan W. Nienoord, 77 of Cottonwood, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017. Harlan was born June 19, 1939 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to John and Minnie Nienoord.

Harlan attended Albert Lea schools for 12 years, and went on to be a plumber. Harlan had a love for motorcycles.

Harlan was preceded in death by his mother and father John and Minnie Nienoord; his daughter Tracey Nienoord and his sister Harriet King. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Jean Nienoored; daughter Ranae Frerichs (Chris) of Emmons, Minnesota; grandsons Tyler Hall and Cody Hall of Albert Lea, Minn.; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made to Northern Arizona Healthcare-Valley View Care 421 N. Willard St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.